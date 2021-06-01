See Games Differently

Watch The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Reveal Here

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 43 mins ago: June 1, 2021 at 1:11 pm -
Filed to:computex 2021
gpusnvidiartx 3070 tirtx 3080rtx 3080 ti
Watch The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Reveal Here
Image: Nvidia

It’s not likely to bring prices of RTX 3080 cards down from the stratosphere, but if you’ve got thousands to burn and frame rates to chase, the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti is getting announced today.

The event is part of Nvidia’s annual keynote at Computex 2021, which is all being done virtually this year. Nvidia has always used the Taiwanese tech show as a showcase of their gaming prowess, and after rumours and industry leaks going all the way back to November, Nvidia’s next high-end GPU is finally ready for launch.

Pictures of the RTX 3080 Ti card, or at least Nvidia’s design of one, have even leaked online already courtesy of Videocardz:

rtx 3080 ti
Image: Videocardz

The current speculation is that the RTX 3080 Ti will have 12GB of RAM, slightly more than the RTX 3080 but nothing close to approaching the 24GB that’s in the RTX 3090. Exactly how many raytracing cores, tensor cores, CUDA cores, memory speed, clock speeds — all of that should be revealed during the keynote, which kicks off from 3:00pm AEDT today.

You can watch the full keynote via the YouTube embed below. There’s also a Twitch embed here.

It’s expected the RTX 3070 Ti will also be announced during the keynote, although current talk around tech circles is a little less certain on this one. Either way, having more GPU supply in the market will be nice for everyone who wanted to upgrade their PC over the last year but couldn’t. And it’ll also be interesting to see the performance differential between the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3080, and what Nvidia values that differential at.

It’ll all probably be redundant once third-party manufacturers start doubling the price anyway due to lack of supply, but hey! It’s the thought that counts. We’ll also keep you posted as to whether Nvidia’s Founders Edition models will be sold in Australia. They were only done so via a raffle basis (and after a backflip), but those cards might be the best chance Aussies have of getting a GPU in 2021 at its actual MSRP.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.