Watch The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Reveal Here

It’s not likely to bring prices of RTX 3080 cards down from the stratosphere, but if you’ve got thousands to burn and frame rates to chase, the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti is getting announced today.

The event is part of Nvidia’s annual keynote at Computex 2021, which is all being done virtually this year. Nvidia has always used the Taiwanese tech show as a showcase of their gaming prowess, and after rumours and industry leaks going all the way back to November, Nvidia’s next high-end GPU is finally ready for launch.

Pictures of the RTX 3080 Ti card, or at least Nvidia’s design of one, have even leaked online already courtesy of Videocardz:

The current speculation is that the RTX 3080 Ti will have 12GB of RAM, slightly more than the RTX 3080 but nothing close to approaching the 24GB that’s in the RTX 3090. Exactly how many raytracing cores, tensor cores, CUDA cores, memory speed, clock speeds — all of that should be revealed during the keynote, which kicks off from 3:00pm AEDT today.

You can watch the full keynote via the YouTube embed below. There’s also a Twitch embed here.

It’s expected the RTX 3070 Ti will also be announced during the keynote, although current talk around tech circles is a little less certain on this one. Either way, having more GPU supply in the market will be nice for everyone who wanted to upgrade their PC over the last year but couldn’t. And it’ll also be interesting to see the performance differential between the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3080, and what Nvidia values that differential at.

It’ll all probably be redundant once third-party manufacturers start doubling the price anyway due to lack of supply, but hey! It’s the thought that counts. We’ll also keep you posted as to whether Nvidia’s Founders Edition models will be sold in Australia. They were only done so via a raffle basis (and after a backflip), but those cards might be the best chance Aussies have of getting a GPU in 2021 at its actual MSRP.