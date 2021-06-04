See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 20 mins ago: June 4, 2021 at 12:48 pm -
Filed to:griftlands
what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Klei Entertainment

With Melbourne still in lockdown and much of the gaming world in a bit of hiatus as E3 2021 spins up, the weekend is a good time to check in with some of the smaller parts of the gaming world.

I’ve been steadily working my way through GRAVEN this week, the HEXEN-inspired retro shooter that I played on stream last week. Zack didn’t have the best time with the latest 3D Realms shooter. It’s in early access and there’s definitely some pacing issues, but the experience is authentic enough that it’s made me think about revisiting some of 3D Realms’ other work. I’ve also had my eye on SiN recently, with Nightdive Studios due to remaster that soon, and I never did get around to playing the Shadow Man remaster.

But one game that’s formally out this week, and something that’s super popular in my household: card games.

griftlands
Image: Griftlands

I spent a bunch of time with Griftlands last year during lockdown, after it launched in early access. I kept meaning to write about it but never got around to it, but I always remember pitching it to friends and family that loved Slay the Spire so much.

This week, the full Griftlands campaign is finally available. It was a cracker of a game in its earlier form, as most Klei games are, and the deckbuilding elements are robust enough without having some of the inconsistency issues that you can sometimes run into with Slay the Spire. (It’s very easy to build a completely unsynergised deck in Spire if you don’t know what you’re doing — Griftlands gives you more leeway in that regard.)

I’m looking forward, a year on, to finally seeing where the campaign goes. But what about yourselves – what are you playing this weekend?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.