What Are You Playing This Weekend?

With Melbourne still in lockdown and much of the gaming world in a bit of hiatus as E3 2021 spins up, the weekend is a good time to check in with some of the smaller parts of the gaming world.

I’ve been steadily working my way through GRAVEN this week, the HEXEN-inspired retro shooter that I played on stream last week. Zack didn’t have the best time with the latest 3D Realms shooter. It’s in early access and there’s definitely some pacing issues, but the experience is authentic enough that it’s made me think about revisiting some of 3D Realms’ other work. I’ve also had my eye on SiN recently, with Nightdive Studios due to remaster that soon, and I never did get around to playing the Shadow Man remaster.

But one game that’s formally out this week, and something that’s super popular in my household: card games.

I spent a bunch of time with Griftlands last year during lockdown, after it launched in early access. I kept meaning to write about it but never got around to it, but I always remember pitching it to friends and family that loved Slay the Spire so much.

This week, the full Griftlands campaign is finally available. It was a cracker of a game in its earlier form, as most Klei games are, and the deckbuilding elements are robust enough without having some of the inconsistency issues that you can sometimes run into with Slay the Spire. (It’s very easy to build a completely unsynergised deck in Spire if you don’t know what you’re doing — Griftlands gives you more leeway in that regard.)

I’m looking forward, a year on, to finally seeing where the campaign goes. But what about yourselves – what are you playing this weekend?