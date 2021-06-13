What To Expect From Microsoft And Bethesda’s Joint E3 Conference

On Sunday, Microsoft will take centre stage at E3 to show off its newest Xbox games and services, but it won’t be alone.

The showcase is a partnership with Bethesda, which Microsoft purchased back in September 2020 for $US7.5 ($10) billion. In E3s past, Bethesda held its own showcase, so we’re getting a time-saving two-for-one here.

When is the Microsoft and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase?

The presentation between both gaming powerhouses will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 13. The showcase will be available to stream on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Are we gonna get a Halo Infinite release date?

Unclear. The infamous delay threw its ultimate release date into doubt, and after all the radio silence fans are ravenous. Here’s hoping we finally get another look at, and maybe even a firmer release date for one of the Xbox Series X’s most anticipated games.

OK. So will The Elder Scrolls VI be at E3?

Seems likely. The existence of The Elder Scrolls VI was first revealed back in 2018. With three years to cook, it seems like now is a fine time to get a peek at what’s in the oven.

How about a Fallout 76 update?

We know we’ll hear some updates about Fallout 76. This past week, Bethesda announced it was taking away the game’s not-very-popular battle royale mode. It’d be nice if it added new stuff, too! Maybe we’ll hear at E3.

Will more games be announced for Game Pass?

Absolutely. Xbox has said we’ll be getting news about games coming to Game Pass, and that we’ll also be hearing more about its streaming service xCloud. Perhaps the Game Pass portion of the presentation will tease more info about the very cool-looking Deathloop, which was recently delayed to September.

Will Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG Starfield make an appearance?

It seems likely we’ll see something about Starfield, the space RPG Bethesda teased back in 2018 but which has been absent from presentations ever since. It feels like it’s time. Which is to say, we’re getting tired of waiting, Bethesda.

What about Fable?

Xbox briefly teased Fable last summer. Hopefully the action RPG keeps some of its landlord simulator elements.

And Avowed?

We might indeed see more about Avowed, an RPG set in the same world as Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity games that was teased last July. It looks like a Skyrim sort of first-person RPG, so it’ll be interesting to see if it also takes Skyrim’s more “casual” role-playing approach to the normally very “hardcore” Pillars of Eternity franchise.

What about any surprises?

Microsoft’s promised looks at “the epic gaming lineup coming to Xbox this holiday,” so hopefully there will be some exciting, never-before-seen games in store. Maybe we’ll get another look at Hellblade 2 or see something totally unexpected, like Xbox finally jumping into the VR arena. Microsoft is one of E3’s heaviest hitters and is always looking to outdo Sony and Nintendo, so you can bet it’s going to bring some big guns to the show floor at E3 2021.