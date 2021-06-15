Where To Watch Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct

Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct comes on the last day of the mammoth game festival, and fans are hoping for updates on tons of games, including Breath of the Wild 2, Pokémon, and Splatoon 3.

There’s also talk of a “Switch Pro” reveal at this year’s E3, but Nintendo has promised a show focusing on 2021 game releases.

When is Nintendo’s E3 2021 Nintendo Direct?

Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct will take place on Tuesday, June 15, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. There will also be a three-hour Nintendo Treehouse following the show.

Where can I watch Nintendo’s E3 2021 Nintendo Direct?

You can watch the Nintendo Direct on YouTube, embedded below, or on Twitch.

What games will be at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Nintendo Direct?

Nintendo said its E3 2021 Direct will “focus exclusively on software,” which calls into question whether the much-rumoured “Switch Pro” will show up. Talk of the upgraded Switch model has gone around since 2019, and just a few weeks ago, Bloomberg reported that an announcement was imminent — possibly even coming before E3. Well, that didn’t happen, but fans have been looking to Nintendo’s big Direct for more news.

Some Pokémon updates are probably a safe bet, with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes coming along with the Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The generation IV remakes are scheduled for a November release, while Arceus is expected in January 2022.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC train is also nearing its end, so we’re due for another fighter release. Nintendo previously announced that the game’s Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will be the last DLC for this generation’s Smash Bros. entry. We’re still owed a couple of fighters, though, and the E3 2021 direct might round out the lineup.

It’s also possible that we’ll see some new stuff for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s been more than a year since the twee sim game took a quarantined world by storm, and the content updates have dwindled lately.

Splatoon 3, out next year, and the mythical Metroid Prime 4 could also make appearances. We saw a reveal trailer for the former last February, but it’s been complete silence on Metroid since 2017, unfortunately.

But the biggest game we actually have a chance of seeing at E3 this year is undoubtedly Breath of the Wild 2. Nintendo revealed a surprise sequel to its incredibly popular 2017 title at E3 2019, but we haven’t heard many details since.

Tune in to Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct to find out for yourself what shows up.