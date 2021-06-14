See Games Differently

Xbox Games Are Getting New Box Art

3

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: June 15, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:home video game consoles
microsoftvideo game consolesxbox 360xbox network
Xbox Games Are Getting New Box Art
Image: Microsoft

Less than a year after launching the Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft is changing the standard box art for the console’s games in an effort to make it easier for customers to be able to tell which Xbox console an Xbox game on the shelf is compatible with.

Xbox News first spotted the change:

Let’s zoom in and get a closer look:

Image: Microsoft Image: Microsoft

So they’re swapping a small black bar out for a larger white box, and removing the old green band from along the top of the box and replacing it with a small Xbox logo on the left. The smart delivery and Series X logos remain at the top right, but are now printed straight on the game art instead of inside the green band.

The change is already taking place on press and retailer listings for upcoming games:

I like it! I actually really like it. All the same info is there, but the smaller Xbox branding is cleaner, and the black text on white background is much easier to read, as well as being quicker to draw the eye. Best of all it gives the cover art itself a little more room to shine.

Of course this may never have been needed at all if Microsoft could just name their consoles like a normal company, but we’re well past the point of hoping for that, so cleaner revisions are our best-case scenario.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Say what you will about the PS5, at least Sony don’t have the problem of explaining the difference between “One X” and “Series X”.

    Reply

    • Yep, they just burnt all their existing customers by making all their new games only work on one system. Then, back flipped on that idea and now have a convoluted way of upgrading games that also doesn’t even tell you if you’re playing the upgraded version. Good job Sony, really clear messaging.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.