See Games Differently

Yet, Another Arcade Closing In Akihabara

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: June 14, 2021 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:akihabara
amusement arcadechiyoda tokyokotakuotakutaito
Yet, Another Arcade Closing In Akihabara
Image: Adores

Last fall, the main Adores Akihabara arcade closed. The building, a local landmark, is now one of an increasing number of shuttered establishments in the area, which has been impacted by the ban on foreign tourists due to covid-19. Now, the other Adores arcade in Akihabara will also close this month.

On June 30, Adores Akihabara 2nd Location will close its doors. This Adores specialised in crane games, but with repeated states of emergencies declared in Tokyo and, as previously mentioned, a tourism ban, no doubt this establishment is feeling the pandemic’s economic impact.

With its closure, this means there won’t be any Adores arcades left in Akihabara — which is inconceivable, really. Adores will still have over 15 locations in Tokyo alone as well as in Chiba, Saitama, Tochigi, and Hokkaido. The fact that arcades are having difficulty surviving in Akihabara of all places just shows how covid-19 is changing the neighbourhood.

Earlier this year, Kotaku reported that things were horrible for Japanese arcades.

When things improve and tourists return, I do hope game centres open (or, rather, reopen) in Akihabara, but right now, it’s hard to imagine that happening. It would be great if I’m wrong.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.