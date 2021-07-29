See Games Differently

A Pro Microsoft Flight Simulator Tip: Turn Your Controller Sensitivity Down

3
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 day ago: July 29, 2021 at 10:45 am
Filed to:microsoft flight simulator
Image: Microsoft Flight Simulator

A ton of people will finally be playing Microsoft Flight Simulator. And if you’re jumping into a flight sim for the first time, you’re probably doing so with an Xbox controller. So if that’s you, I have one massive piece of advice worth following.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is perfectly playable with a controller, and it’s something I fully recommend if you’re not too worried about getting into the weeds with how realistic the sim can play. But if you are going to play with an Xbox controller (or Switch/PS4/third-party gamepad), here’s a real big tip: Turn your controller sensitivity down.

The default sensitivity is helps in getting started, but it’s really high. Way too high, actually. As soon as you start flying lighter aircraft, any conditions where the wind is marginally high, or instances when the assist settings aren’t all maxed out, you’ll immediately run into problems.

Flight Simulator is a game where you want to make marginal adjustments, especially if you’re trying to line up a turn for a perfect landing. But the tutorials aren’t great at telling you how to fix the sensitivity, so here’s how you do that.

When you go to the Controls tab in the Options page on PC or Xbox, you’ll see your various inputs like such. Click on your “Controller” input, and on the left hand side you’ll see a blue (or white, if selected) box called Sensitivity. 

Click that, and you’ll get the following pop-up:

microsoft flight simulator tips

By default all the sensitivity bars will be set to 0 per cent. You have to tweak each axis individually, so make sure you keep all the values the same, unless you want there to be a greater impetus on, say, pitching up and down than left and right.

If you’re just starting out, I’d recommend notching the sensitivity down by at least 10 per cent, as I’ve done here. If you’re going to spend a lot of time flying lighter aircraft, which can be especially twitchy, then you might want to go even further to -20 or -30 per cent. This’ll help, especially during the landing challenges where you get scored on precision and accuracy.

If you’re flying bigger aircraft, like the Boeing Dreamliner or the Airbus A320, then you might want a different sensitivity profile. Or a full upgrade to a yolk and flight rudders, since those big beasts handle completely differently. But I’ve found the game is more than enjoyable if you’re sticking to light aircraft and doing bush trips — basically joy flights around an area checking out the landmarks and going from one waypoint to another.

Comments

  • My controller was really touchy off the bat, stupidly so honestly. Even the joystick I have defaulted to something like -60% sensitivity on all axis and was still at a “you breathed on the joystick, we’re now going to try to instantly barrel roll a 747” level of insanity.

    Wouldn’t at all be surprised if there’s something not quite right going on with the input settings… Because those defaults just can’t possibly have playtested well.

    Reply

    • I think it really depends on what you’re flying. I found default Xbox One controllers to handle a lot better with the standard settings than, say, an Xbox Elite or Xbox Elite Series 2 pads, which tend to have a lot more freedom in the thumbsticks because of the materials used.

      Wouldn’t be surprised if a ton of testing was done with Xbox 360 pads — tons of developers I know still use those because of how hassle-free they are.

      Reply

    • Yep me too. In fact I’ve had an old Logitech and a newer thrustmaster hotas set up causing all kinds of problems. Crashing one box, barely working on the other. Even downloaded a windows xp-era tool to adjust curves and limits well beyond what MS FS does. Still not right. Something is up. I can fly a real plane (dunno when that is happening again lol) and the sensitivity of the joysticks in FS means you go into pilot-induced oscillations (PIOs) when trying to land.

      I think there are issues with some mobos and FS that are yet to be resolved. I’ve had the old logitech since FSX came out and yeah it’s dodgy, but this is different. Had to delete and reinstall the game. So anyway blah blah blah… it’s not just you 🙂

      Reply
