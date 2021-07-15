Almost Two Years Later, Australia’s Cricket 19 Is Getting DLC

It’s been a while since Big Ant dropped their latest homage to Australia’s national sport, so it feels about right that Cricket 19 is getting its first bout of DLC almost two years on.

Titled Ultimate Edition DLC, the DLC will add 10 new stadiums, The Hundred male and female franchise competition, 200 fully licensed players and the Caribbean Premier League. (The West Indian T20 league was already part of Cricket 19 before but as a generic, almost Pro Evo-style unlicensed competition.)

Available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation — but not the Switch, Big Ant confirmed — the DLC will cost $14.95. The biggest inclusion here is the draft mode for The Hundred. It’s not quite the same as the elaborate fantasy bidding and trading process as seen in the Indian Premier League, but it’s a solid inclusion for fans of cricket. It’s worth noting The Hundred isn’t incorporated into the game’s career mode, however.

For those who don’t buy the DLC, a free patch will still launch tomorrow with new emotes for online play and a “Test the Best” weekly online challenge system.

“We have fans that have played Cricket 19 for thousands of hours, and they have been asking us for ways to deepen their experience even more. We can’t wait for them to experience the excitement this DLC brings to the game,” Ross Symons, the Australian CEO of Melbourne developers Big Ant, said in a release.

The new Cricket 19 DLC competitions should incorporate into the game’s career mode the same way everything else does: that is, if your player is good enough to be drafted for the English country T20 league, you’ll probably start getting callups for the CPL.

If you’re interested in more cricket, the Ultimate Edition DLC launches tomorrow across Xbox, PC and PlayStation.