See Games Differently

An Australian MP Is Introducing A Bill To Ban Loot Boxes For Under 18s

8
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: July 12, 2021 at 11:15 am -
Filed to:australian games industry
classification boardloot boxes
An Australian MP Is Introducing A Bill To Ban Loot Boxes For Under 18s
A loot box from Overwatch.

An Australian independent lower house MP will be introducing a bill to Parliament next month to ban the sale of “loot boxes” towards minors.

First reported by the Daily Telegraph (paywalled) on Sunday, the bill will be introduced by Tasmanian MP Andrew Wilkie. While the full text of the proposed legislation hasn’t been provided yet, Mr Wilkie said his bill would block loot boxes being targeted to minors through the classification guidelines.

“We as a country accept that people over the age of 18 can gamble but let’s make that for adults and giving parents a warning,” the independent MP told the Daily Telegraph.

Mr Wilkie argued that video games using loot box mechanics were grooming young children “for future gambling” and that any game featuring loot boxes should be tagged with a R18+ rating. The changes would also add a new notification, so games featuring loot boxes would receive an advisory as part of its classification rating. Some advisories listed on games today, for instance, include strong science fiction themes, coarse language, online interactivity, interactive drug use, and more.

“It’s not clear if that’s what game companies design but it’s self-evident that they have that effect,” he said. “To allow very young children to pay cash for a randomised event that may or may not reward them that would meet any definition of gambling.”

The Classification Amendment (Loot Boxes) Bill will be put before the lower house in mid-August. I’ve contacted Andrew Wilkie’s office to get a better understanding of the text of the bill, and for Wilkie’s thoughts as to why the bill is being introduced now. I’ve also reached out to the head of the Parliamentary Friends of Video Games committee to understand how much bipartisan Wilkie’s bill might have, and whether it’s likely to gain passage through the House of Representatives once its introduced.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • “We as a country accept that people over the age of 18 can gamble but let’s make that for adults and giving parents a warning,”

    Has to be the most reasonable piece of common sense the Daily Tele has ever published! Amazed it got past the editorial team.

    Reply

  • My thoughts, I want developers to be licensed to sell loot boxes or other “surprises”. That their is a compliance standard, auditing and a regulations on “in-game advertising”

    In-game items can NOT be exclusive to loot boxes, and must also be available for purchase as an individual item in store.

    Odds must be listed, including any mechanics that guarantee drops.

    Reply

  • I wonder how many video game industry lobbyists will crawl out if the woodwork now?

    Reminder to all politicians, most video game publishers charge for lootbox by credit card to offshore accounts. They do not pay taxes on that revenue! They avoid taxes, they don’t deserve to have a voice.

    Reply

  • Thank you for the paywall tag next to the Tele article. And thank god, someone in politics is finally doing something about this problem. It’s a small thing, but it’s brightened up my morning.

    Reply

  • Theres a classification for Interactive Drug Use? >_>

    Slap that on Saints Row 4 and release it uncensored! >.<

    Reply

  • “Strong science fiction themes”?! Who the hell is that for?

    “Sorry, son, we don’t truck with your first contacts and the cybernetic revolutions. It’s near-future realism only for us.”

    Reply

  • They’d better have a very comprehensive guide as to what constitutes loot boxes and when games will be slapped with a rating. Many games don’t let you directly buy lootboxes, instead they have premium currencies that you can spend on some fixed items as well as lootboxes so you’re not directly paying for them.

    Do gacha games count as loot boxes? Are they planning to require mobile games to now have ratings to be distributed in Australia?

    Lootboxes are a problem, but to introduce 18+ rating requirements for anything that smells “lootboxish” is going to have significant ramifications across the entire industry. It all seems rather knee jerk.

    Reply

  • Fair first step. Consumers and the vulnerable need stronger protections, and this form of gambling should be recognized for what it is, and taxed/regulated appropriately, but at least this might help protect the children and give publishers at least a moment’s pause when thinking about having to choose between lootbox revenue or access to the under 18 audience.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.