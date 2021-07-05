The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today's highlights include the Guilty Gears Strive for $74.90, Resident Evil Village for $74.90, and a Nintendo Switch Console for $379.
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch Console – now $379 (down from $469.95)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Console – now $289 (down from $329.95)
Switch game deals
- Bravely Default II – $59 (down from $79.95)
- Mosnter Hunter Rise – now $58 (down from $79.95)
- New Pokemon Snap – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $57 (down from $79.95)
- Persona 5 Strikers – $59 (down from $99.95)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $57 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Sword/Shield – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – $97 (down from $124.95)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts – $25.36 (down from $59.95)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster – $69 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $59 (down from $79.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles (Definitive Edition) – $47 (down from $79.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – now $97.39 (down from $119.95)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now $85 (down from $99.95)
- Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card (256GB) – now $45.94 (down from $89)
- SanDisk Nintendo Cobranded MicroSDXC (128GB) – now $37.09 (down from $59)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox console deals
- Xbox Series S – now $429 (down from $499)
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $49 (down for $99.95)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox One] – $73.90 (down from $99.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $39 (down for $99.95)
- DOOM Eternal – $34.17 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 21 [Series X] – $39.95 (down from $109.95)
- Hitman 3 – $79 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $36 (down from $99.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – $44.98 (down from $89.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – $34 (down from $49.95)
- Resident Evil Village – $74.90 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – $19 (down from $59.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $36 (down from $99.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller – now $79.97 (down from $94.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4] – $49 (down for $99.95)
- Death Stranding – $24 (down for $99.95)
- Demon’s Souls [PS5] – $99 (down from $124.95)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Special Edition) – now $47 (down from $69.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – $65.99 (down from $99.95)
- Guilty Gears Strive – $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- The Last of Us 2 – $44 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS4] – now $59 (down from $94.95)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $47 (down from $69.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] – $98 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5] – $74.90 (down from $109.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS4] – now $64 (down from $109.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5] – now $72 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – $19 (down from $59.95)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Day 1 Edition) [PS4] – $59 (down from $99.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- DualSense Wireless Controller – $89 (down from $109.95)
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – $139 (down from $159.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – $601.36 (usually around $750)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – $447.46 (usually around $530) [On back order]
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X – $449 (usually around $550)
- Crucial P2 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD (500GB) – now $75 (usually around $105)
- Crucial MX500 SATA 2.5-inch SSD (1TB) – now $137 (down from $181.55)
- Intel i5-9600KF CPU – $284.74 (down from $435.64)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) – $136.07 (down from $179)
- Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD (2TB) – $549 (down from $679)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair HS60 Pro 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset – now $88 (down from $109)
- Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Gaming Headset – now $69 (down from $85)
- Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset – now $219 (down from $279.95)
- Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – now $56 (down from $89)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset (Green) – $79 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) – now $79 (down from $222)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – now $68 (down from $104.95)
- Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset – $129 (down from $109.50)
Keyboard deals
- Corsair K63 Wireless Cherry MX Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $159 (down from $284.90)
- Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $231 (down from $319)
- Corsair K60 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $129 (down from $169)
- Logitech G Pro X TKL Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $179 (down from $249)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Green Switch Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $119 (down from $219.95)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard – $69 (down from $119.95)
Laptop, desktop and tablet deals
- ACER Swift 3 Laptop (14″ FHD, AMD R5-4500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – now $879 (down from $1,149)
- Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop – now $1,195.99 (down from $2,098.99)
- Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop – now $1,819 (down from $2,599)
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktop – now $1,498.99 (down from $1,998.99)
- Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 Chromebook – now $897 (down from $999)
- Razer Blade 15 Base Model Gaming Laptop – now $2,699 (down from $3,649)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Gaming Laptop – now $4,799 (down from $5,999)
Mice deals
- Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse – $89.99 (down from $119)
- HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse – $89 (down from $125)
- Logitech Optical Gaming Mouse G300s – now $39.95 (down from $59.95)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $179 (down from $279.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – $29.40 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – $60.24 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse – $118 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse – now $75 (down from $134.95)
Monitor deals
- AOC AGON 27″ Quad HD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor (170Hz) – now $546 (down from $203)
- AOC 34″ 2K UltraWide Quad HD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $6046 (down from $1,065)
- ASUS TUF 27″ WQHD IPS Monitor (170Hz) – now $612 (down from $759)
- LG Ultragear 24″ FHD Gaming Monitor (144Hz) – now $226.71 (down from $289)
- LG Ultragear 27” QHD Nano IPS Monitor (144Hz) – now $555 (down from $799)
- LG Ultragear 34″ Curved WFHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $698 (down from $799)
- LG 21.5″ 75Hz Full HD FreeSync IPS Monitor – $196.90 (down from $254.90)
Other accessory and hardware deals
- Corsair iCUE H150i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler – now $148.80 (down from $249)
- Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler– now $108.80 (down from $189)
- Elgato Wave:1 Microphone – $189 (down from $239)
- HTC VIVE Cosmos VR Headset – now $899 (down from $1,299)
- Logitech C922 Webcam – $130.31 (down from $199)
- Razer Seiren Elite Streaming Microphone – now $259 (down from $299.95)