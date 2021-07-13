The Best HDMI 2.1 TVs For PS5, Xbox Series X Consoles

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Over six months on from the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the HDMI 2.1 TV market is still looking stark. That’s largely down to an overall halting of new tech as the coronavirus pandemic continues to play havoc on warehouse capacities and component shortages — but it’s still hard to find a great, affordable TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

That said, there are already a handful of great HDMI 2.1 compatible options from companies like Sony, Samsung and LG that don’t stretch the limits of affordable too much. Here’s the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X so far.

Sony Bravia XR X90J

Price: Starts at $1,795 for the 50-inch model

The Sony Bravia XR X90J is one of the most affordable HDMI 2.1 TVs on the market so far — and it’ll give you a great amount of bang for your buck. It rocks solid blacks and vibrant colours, and reduces light ‘haloes’ even in darker scenes. It’s crisp, clean and very impressive.

The X90J comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports so you can use it for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, and at $1,795 it might just be the pick of the bunch.

You can check out our full impression of the TV here:

READ MORE How The New Sony Bravia X90J Stacks Up As A HDMI 2.1 Gaming TV

You can also find out more on the Sony website here.

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED

Price: Starts at $2,495 for the 50-inch model

The Samsung QN90A Neo QLED is a step up on a price basis, but it’s an investment worth considering. ‘Neo QLED’ is the brand new thing, and what it means is greater brightness (up to 1813 nits, according to Tom’s Guide), crisper lines and more vivid colours.

If you’re looking for a TV with great performance that won’t break the bank, the QN90A could be your next gaming companion. It even comes in an 8K option if $5,599 is in your price range.

Sadly this TV does come with the caveat of only having one HDMI 2.1 port, though. So if you’re rocking a PlayStation 5 and an Xbox Series X, you’ll have to choose your favourite console or swap as you go.

You can get the full rundown of the TV here.

LG NanoCell NANO86

Price: Starts at $2,159 for the 55-inch model

The LG NanoCell range focuses on ‘colour purity’ but really that’s just a fancy way of saying it’s got bright, vibrant colours perfect for romping through desert landscapes, vast forests and even the streets of Kamurocho. Basically, it’ll give you the nice, crisp picture you deserve. It’s not an OLED TV, however, so don’t expect the same quality of contrast as what you’d get

Like the other LG TVs on the list, the NanoCell range is compatible with HDMI 2.1 and comes with four ports, although only two (HDMI 3, HDMI 4) support HDMI 2.1

You can find out more about the TV here.

LG CX OLED

Price: Starts at $2,799 for the 48-inch model

The LG CX OLED range is absolutely fantastic, but the price does start to creep up on larger models. That said you’re paying for quality, and the LG CX series is well worth the price of entry. The colours and crispness on this TV are fantastic and will give you the contrast and brightness you really need for gorgeous, high-quality gaming.

It also comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports so you’re really prepared for the future of gaming. Firmware updates have also improved its FreeSync and G-Sync support, so it’s great for those who use their PC and next-gen console with the same screen.

You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s thoughts here or browse the TV’s specs.

LG C1 OLED

Price: Starts at $2,999 for the 46-inch model

Yes, that’s right — it’s another LG! The tech maker has gone all-in on HDMI 2.1, and it means all its latest TVs are built to be perfectly compatible with your PS5 and Xbox Series X. The C1 range is new to the Australian market and a step up from the CX in both price and quality, but if you’re looking for a TV with phenomenal performance, you should absolutely consider the C1.

Like the CX, it rocks four HDMI 2.1 ports so it’s ready to run with those funky ‘next gen’ PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X graphics.

You can find out more about the TV here.

As the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X become more widely available, we can expect more modern TVs to integrate HDMI 2.1 compatibility. Until then, these are the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X on the market.

This article will be updated as more HDMI 2.1 TVs arrive on Australian shores.