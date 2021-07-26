Blade Runner: Black Lotus Anime Trailer Was Just Revealed at SDCC 2021

Sometime between the events of Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049 comes Black Lotus. The brand new Blade Runner anime debuts this spring on Crunchyroll and the first trailer for the series debuted at San Diego Comic-Con @ Home 2021.

Black Lotus will follow a brand new replicant named Elle (voiced by Jessica Henwick in English and Arisa Shida in Japanese) who was created for unknown purposes. All we know is she’s confused, very capable, and will have some sort of role in how the world of Blade Runner changes between the Tyrell Corporation in the original film and the Wallace Corporation in the sequel. The show is executive produced by Joseph Chou, and features episodes co-directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama. Here’s the trailer.

Those neon lights, the smoke, the iconic spinner vehicles… that sure does look like Blade Runner. On the other hand, the action is way beyond anything we saw Deckard or K do in any of the films. Which, we guess, would be expected from an anime from people who worked on Ghost in the Shell and The Animatrix. Oh, and if you’re wondering about that song? That’s an original song called “Feel you Now” by Alessia Cara, created for the show. Also, here’s a very cool, stylish official poster that debuted.

The poster for Blade Runner: Black Lotus. (Image: Adult Swim/Crunchroll)

You can watch the full panel, which was relatively guarded in regards to spoilers about the show, below.

Featuring the voices of Will Yun Lee, Samira Wiley, Brian Cox, Wes Bentley, Josh Duhamel, Peyton List, Stephen Root, Barkhad Abdi, Gregg Henry, Henry Czerny, and Jason Spisak, the 13-episode season of Blade Runner: Black Lotus will debut this fall on both Adult Swim (in English) and on Crunchyroll (in Japanese).

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.