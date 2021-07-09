Come Discover What Monster Hunter Stories 2 Is All About

It’s finally time for a second dose of Monster Hunter. After the excellent release of Monster Hunter Rise and Big Horn, this week we have the gorgeous Monster Hunter Stories 2.

What was once an experimental offshoot of the series on the 3DS has appropriately been fleshed out into its own thing. Leah’s got a full review of Monster Hunter Stories 2 on the Switch here, although the game is out on PC this week too. (It’s cheaper on console, mind you.)

But what if you’re not sure about the game’s Switch performance, or how Monster Hunter‘s formula transfers over to a Pokemon-esque turn-based model? Then Leah will be taking you all (me included) through the gameplay live on stream today. We’ll be playing from 2.30pm-3.30pm AEDT as per usual.

You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.