Crunchyroll Industry’s SDCC 2021 Panel Revealed Tons of New Anime Series Debuting This Year

For all the anime fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2021 @ Home, Crunchyroll rolled out a lengthy industry panel. Host Tim Lyu shared tons of information about exciting new anime series coming to the Crunchyroll.com site — known for hosting popular titles like Naruto, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Tokyo Revengers — in the next few months. No doubt the streamer hopes these new titles will also find an enthusiastic audience.

Lyu gives fans something to look forward too as Crunchyroll is debuting original anime for the fall. Below are some of the series he discusses and along with a synopsis of each story.

Sakugan

Still from Sakugan (Image: Crunchyroll)

“In the distant future, humankind lives shoulder to shoulder in a cramped colony divided by bedrock. Outside the territory extends a dangerous undeveloped area known as the Labyrinth. Those who risk their minds to explore the elaborate and mark undeveloped areas are known as markers. A former marker and a young girl who wants to be a marker team up to take on the Labyrinth. Airing in October 2021.”

Orient

Still from Orient (Image: Crunchyroll)

“Based on a manga series by Shinobu Ohtaka, Orient is about Musashi, a 15-year-old boy who lives in Japan during the Sengoku period (1467-1615). Demons rule the countryside, and Musashi will confront the monsters with a certain special power. More information coming soon.”

Peach Boy Riverside

Still from Peach Boy Riverside (Image: Crunchyroll)

“The Princess of the Kingdom of Alderac dreams of travelling a world where monsters roam the countryside as they pleased. However, a chance meeting with a traveller named Dakota gives hope toward a dream. As she’s horrified by the gore these monsters leave behind, the Princess is convinced now more than ever that she needs to learn about the world beyond her kingdom’s walls. Coming to Crunchyroll this July.”

Girlfriend Girlfriend

Character Images from Girlfriend Girlfriend (Image: Crunchyroll)

“A young boy is in his first year of high school. The shy teenager gets the courage to ask his crush to be exclusive, and she agrees. However, a different girl asks him out as well, and in haste, he decides to ask his current girlfriend if he can have another girlfriend. This rom-com series explores teen polyamory and all the hijinks that ensue — and it’s debuting on Crunchyroll this month.”

The World’s Finest Assassin

Still from The World’s Finest Assassin (Image: Crunchyroll)

“In The World’s Finest Assassin, a great assassin is reincarnated into another world as an aristocrat. When he wakes, he finds himself the heir to a long line of killers from the shadows. With both his modern-day knowledge and a unique magic technique of this new world, he could very well become the most unstoppable assassin in history.”

Restaurant to Another World 2

Still from Restaurant to Another World 2 (Image: Crunchyroll)

“The historical restaurant Western Cuisine is marked by a sign with a picture. The restaurant looks completely normal throughout the week, but it opens in secret exclusively to some very guests during these hours on Saturdays. Doors lead to various areas of a parallel world, open to allow customers of many different races and cultures into the restaurant. The show premieres this October.”

