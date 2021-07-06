Don’t Let Your iPhone Even Get Near This Cursed Wi-Fi Network

A security researcher and his iPhone’s Wi-Fi have gotten strangely familiar with Murphy’s law in the past few weeks. Based on his experience, we now know about yet another cursed Wi-Fi network that we must avoid. But this time, your iPhone doesn’t even have to connect to the network to mess up.

Back in June, security researcher Carl Schou found that when he joined the network “%p%s%s%s%s%n”, his iPhone permanently disabled its Wi-Fi functionality. Luckily, this was fixed by resetting all network settings, which erased the villainous Wi-Fi name from his phone’s memory. You would think that would have been the end of connecting to networks with weird and fishy sounding names, but you are not Schou.

On Sunday, he decided to try his luck again by investigating a public Wi-Fi network named “%secretclub%power”. According to Schou, just having an iOS device in the vicinity of a Wi-Fi network with this name can permanently disable its Wi-Fi functionality.

“You can permanently disable any iOS device’s Wi-Fi by hosting a public Wi-Fi named %secretclub%power,” he wrote on Twitter. “Resetting network settings is not guaranteed to restore functionality.”

You can permanently disable any iOS device's WiFI by hosting a public WiFi named %secretclub%power

Resetting network settings is not guaranteed to restore functionality.#infosec #0day — Carl Schou (@vm_call) July 4, 2021

Schou apparently struggled to find his way out of this one and get his Wi-Fi functionality back. He said he reset network settings multiple times, forced restarted his iPhone, and even contacted Apple’s device security team. The researcher eventually got some help from Twitter, which advised him to manually edit an iPhone backup to remove malicious entries from the known networks plist files.

Gizmodo hasn’t tried this fix, so if you happen to find yourself in this situation, proceed with caution. It’s not clear what exactly is causing this bug, but some believe the per cent sign and the characters following it could be mistaken for a string format specifier, or a variable or command used in coding languages. When processed by the phone, it apparently leads to problems.

We’ve all had a hard couple of months (and then some) and the last thing we need is trolls setting up public Wi-Fi networks with “%secretclub%power” to make our Wi-Fi go away. Until Apple fixes these bugs in a future update that will hopefully arrive sooner than later, it might be a smart idea to avoid public Wi-Fi networks altogether, and only rely on your iOS device’s mobile data when you’re away from a Wi-Fi network you know is safe.