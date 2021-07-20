Dune Character Posters Re-Introduce You to Its Stars

Dune’s grand cast of characters and its world of spice-mining empires and political machinations are full of dense complexities that, well, we’ve already explained a lot (a lot) about heading into Denis Villeneuve’s new movie adaptation. But now you can just have them loudly proclaim their names at you while they solemnly stare off into the distance thanks to these new posters!

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Image: Warner Bros.

Just in time for Comic-Con week — and to get everyone’s trailer-anticipation-senses tingling like they’re about to put their hands in a pain box — Warner Bros. has released a new series of character posters for Dune, which feels like it’s been in production and waiting to come out for so long at this point that, honestly, we probably could do with some reminders of who’s who. First up is Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, the heir to his familial house and the young boy about to be swept up in Dune’s epic tale of destiny.

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides

Image: Warner Bros.

Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother, who was meant to give birth to a daughter that would in turn birth a prophecized male messaniac figure to the religious order she was raised by, the Bene Gesserit.

Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides

Image: Warner Bros.

The glorious beard attached to the face of the equally glorious Oscar Isaac is playing Duke Leto Atreides, Paul’s father and the lover of Lady Jessica. Jessica was meant to be Leto’s concubine while he married into another powerful family in the Imperium, but the two fell in love. In Dune, he’s tasked by the Empire with becoming the steward of the planet Arrakis, taking over from a villainous figure we’ll meet in another poster later.

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho

Image: Warner Bros.

Duncan Idaho, a swordsman of House Atreides, is played by Jason Momoa. One of Paul’s martial trainers, Idaho also serves as Leto’s ambassador to the Fremen, the native people who call Arrakis — a.k.a. Dune — home.

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Image: Warner Bros.

One of Paul’s other trainers in the ways of combat is Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck, the Warmaster for House Atreides and commander of its military forces.

Zendaya as Chani

Image: Warner Bros.

Zendaya plays Chani Kynes, one of the Fremen, who has seen visions of Paul in her dreams well before the young man finds himself on Arrakis.

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Image: Warner Bros.

Chani serves as a warrior under the rule of Stilgar, played by Javier Bardem. The leader of the Sietch Tabr Fremen tribe, Stilgar’s considered the defacto figurehead of the Fremen at large on the planet.

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen

Image: Warner Bros.

Lastly, we have that aforementioned villainous figure: Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. The former ruler of Arrakis and the head of House Harkonnen, the Baron ruled the world harshly, working people to death to mine melange — the rare and valuable spice that can only be found on Arrakis. When the Padishah Emperor handed rule over Arrakis to Leto due to Harkonnen’s cruel methods, he swore vengeance against House Atreides.

Dune is set to release in theatres on October 21.