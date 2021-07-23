Everything Announced At EA Play Live 2021

EA skipped the online madness of E3 this year and instead chose to hold its EA Play Live 2021 showcase a few weeks later. Despite a worldwide DNS outage interrupting streams, EA managed to soldier on and bring out some big announcements.

If you weren’t awake to watch the show in the early hours of this morning, here’s what you missed.

Sims 4: Cottage Living

Years later and The Sims 4 is still coming out with wholesome new content.

EA announced the new Cottage Living expansion is available now worldwide and you should really get amongst it if the outside world is a bit too much for you right now.

GRID Legends

EA announced the new title from Codemasters which is, you guessed it, a racing game.

GRID Legends features an in-depth story mode filmed in XR with a documentary style. It has improved driver personality to make other characters even more competitive, new race locations in London and Moscow, and it stars British actor Ncuti Gatwa.

GRID Legends will come to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC in 2022.

Apex Legends: Emergence

Respawn shed some light on the next major update for its FPS battle royale game Apex Legends.

A new legendary seer will be introduced in Emergence with recon-focused skills that let it closely track enemies, even through walls.

Ranked Arenas will also be added to the 3-on-3 Arenas mode, making things even more competitive. The update launches on August 3.

Lost in Random

EA showed off its new original game from Zoink titled Lost in Random in which players will be thrown into a dark fairytale world driven by chance.

According to EA, Lost in Random allows players to combine strategy with dice-based battles. Players have access to spells, slingshots and a living dice-shaped companion named Dicey (very original) and must fight their way through board game-themed arenas. It seems to be a unique combination of third-person RPG meets tabletop games.

Lost in Random will be released on September 10 for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Knockout City

EA’s Knockout City is getting a season 2 titled ‘Fight at the Movies’.

The dodgeball game is getting all new arenas inspired by classic films. There will also be a lineup of movie-themed items, a new season of League Play and a new Soda Ball which can blind other opponents.

The new season of Knockout City will launch very soon on July 27.

Battlefield 2042

Now for the game everyone was hanging out for, Battlefield 2042.

A new community-driven platform going by the name Battlefield Portal will be coming to the new game. The sandbox mode allows players to take their favourite maps from other Battlefield games and build custom experiences with characters, vehicles and gadgets to create wild new battles.

Six maps will be available from older games in the series including Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3.

Dead Space

In what was easily the biggest announcement from EA Play Live, Motive’s next project was confirmed to be none other than a remake of Dead Space.

The classic sci-fi, horror shooter is back from the dead with EA announcing the first game is being completely rebuilt from the ground up.

The new Dead Space will use the new Frostbite engine to create an immersive and terrifying experience for next-gen consoles. It will come exclusively to the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC at some point in the future.

That’s everything that EA announced today at EA Play Live 2021. You can rewatch the whole show here.