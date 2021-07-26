Evangelion 3.0+1.0’s SDCC 2021 Footage Prepares Us for the End

After decades of work, Evangelion mastermind Hideaki Anno seemingly said goodbye to the seminal anime franchise earlier this year with the release of the fourth and final entry in the film remake of his beloved mecha anime in Japan. Now, on the precipice of its release in the West, we’ve got a glimpse of our heroes coping with the beginning of the end.

Just dropped as part of Amazon Prime Video’s San Diego Comic-Con @ Home panel, featuring Anno himself, the new footage from Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time gives even the most seasoned Eva fans only the most cryptic clues as to what’s to come in the final conflict between humanity and the Angels (unless they’ve read leaks from Japan, of course, where the film’s raked in over 10 billion yen during its three-month-plus stint at the box office). But tease it indeed does, promising a farewell to Evangelion as a story and as a franchise in the process, no matter how many times fans have experienced some “end” to Evangelion’s tale of apocalypse, depressive states, and techno-organic mech suits beating the snot out of the unholiest divine beings imaginable.

Neon Genesis Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time — a film over a decade in the making, even beyond its multiple covid-19-pandemic-induced delays in Japan over the last year — will begin streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The three prior entries in the “Rebuild of Evangelion” film series will also be available to stream on the service as well.

