Every PS5 Game You Can Buy Or Preorder Right Now

1
Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 24 mins ago: July 20, 2021 at 12:40 pm -
Filed to:amazon
playstation 5
Image: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
A new console is nothing without games, and the PlayStation 5 is promising a lot. While getting your hands on an actual console is a bit difficult, for those lucky few who do have one, there’s a decent range of games available. Here’s the current state of play for every game you can buy or preorder for the PS5.

As always, release dates for games, especially those set to come out during late 2021 and 2022 are subject to change, so we’re just going off the advertised release date from stores stocking each game.

It’s pretty clear from some of these advertised PS5 game preorder offers that they are utter placeholder dates, too, so games might appear earlier or later.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Every PS5 Game You Can Buy Right Now

resident evil village gaming deals
Image: Capcom
Every PS5 Game You Can Preorder Right Now

ps5 xbox
Image: Bandai Namco

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Release Date: 23 July 2021
Price: $49

Cris Tales

Release Date: 27 July 2021
Price: $69

The Forgotten City

Release Date: 28 July 2021
Price: $69.95

Tribes of Midgard (Deluxe Edition)

Release Date: 30 July 2021
Price: $49

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Enhanced Edition

Release Date: 30 July 2021
Price: $49.95

Observer: System Redux

Release Date: 6 August 2021
Price: $49.95

Hades

Release Date: 13 August 2021
Price: $49.95

Greak: Memories of Azur

Release Date: 17 August 2021
Price: $49.95

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Release Date: 20 August 2021
Price: $109

Madden NFL 22

Release Date: 20 August 2021
Price: $79

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Release Date: 24 August 2021
Price: $79.95

Aliens Fireteam Elite

Release Date: 24 August 2021
Price: $59.95

KeyWe

Release Date: 31 August 2021
Price: $49.95

Rustler: Grand Theft Horse

Release Date: 31 August 2021
Price: $59.95

Riders Republic

Release Date: 2 September 2021
Price: $78

The Medium

Release Date: 3 September 2021
Price: $59 (Two Worlds Special Edition also available)

NBA 2K22

Release Date: 10 September 2021
Price: $88 (75th Anniversary Edition also available)

Life is Strange True Colors

Release Date: 10 September 2021
Price: $74.90

Tales of Arise

Release Date: 10 September 2021
Price: $74.90

Deathloop

Release Date: 14 September 2021
Price: $84.90

Aragami 2

Release Date: 17 September 2021
Price: $59.95

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Release Date: 24 September 2021
Price: $79

Lost Judgment

Release Date: 24 September 2021
Price: $79

In Sound Mind Deluxe Edition

Release Date: 28 September 2021
Price: $69.95

Ghostrunner

Release Date: 28 September 2021
Price: $49.95

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Release Date: 30 September 2021
Price: $69.95 (Challenge Accepted Edition also available)

The Riftbreaker

Release Date: 30 September 2021
Price: $59.95

Bugsnax

Release Date: 30 September 2021
Price: $59

FIFA 22

Release Date: 1 October 2021
Price: $88

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Release Date: 5 October 2021
Price: $59

Far Cry 6

Release Date: 7 October 2021
Price: $84.90 (Gold edition also available)

Back 4 Blood

Release Date: 12 October 2021
Price: $69 (Deluxe edition also available)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles Launch Edition

Release Date: 15 October 2021
Price: $74.99

Battlefield 2042

Release Date: 22 October 2021
Price: $79.90

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Release Date: 22 October 2021
Price: $49

Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy

Release Date: 26 October 2021
Price: $74.90 (Deluxe Edition also available)

Just Dance 2022

Release Date: 4 November 2021
Price: $64

Farming Simulator 22

Release Date: 22 November 2021
Price: $69

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Release Date: 7 December 2021
Price: $74.90 (Deluxe Edition also available)

Elden Ring

Release Date: 21 January 2021
Price: $79.90

PS5 Games With Unconfirmed Release Dates

ps5
Image: WB Games

Comments

  • A heads up to anyone looking at the $79 PS5 version of Watch Dogs Legion – all PS4 versions of the game (physical and digital, all price points) get a free next-gen upgrade, so if you want to save $10 on the PS5 version, Amazon have the PS4 version for $69.

