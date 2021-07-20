Every PS5 Game You Can Buy Or Preorder Right Now

A new console is nothing without games, and the PlayStation 5 is promising a lot. While getting your hands on an actual console is a bit difficult, for those lucky few who do have one, there’s a decent range of games available. Here’s the current state of play for every game you can buy or preorder for the PS5.
As always, release dates for games, especially those set to come out during late 2021 and 2022 are subject to change, so we’re just going off the advertised release date from stores stocking each game.
It’s pretty clear from some of these advertised PS5 game preorder offers that they are utter placeholder dates, too, so games might appear earlier or later.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Every PS5 Game You Can Buy Right Now
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $49
- Balan Wonderworld – $49
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $98
- Control Ultimate Edition – $69
- Demons Souls – $99
- Devil May Cry V Special Edition – $44.95
- Dirt 5 – $49
- F1 2021 – $74.90
- FIFA 21 – $57
- Godfall – $68 (Deluxe and Ascended editions also available)
- Guilty Gears Strive – $94.99
- Hitman 3 – $59
- Immortals: Fenix Rising – $36
- Judgement – $59.95
- Just Dance 2021 – $28
- MADDEN 21 – $68
- Maneater – $36
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – $78 (Ultimate Edition also available)
- Metro Exodus – $59
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – $44.98
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – $47
- MXGP 2020 – $34.77
- NBA 2k21 –$36 (Mamba Forever edition also available)
- Neptunia ReVerse – $89.95
- The Nioh Collection – $108
- Outriders (Day One Edition) – $59
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat –$69
- The Pathless (Day One Edition) – $79
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition – $47
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: Launch Edition – $19
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart – $98
- Resident Evil Village – $74.90
- Returnal – $109
- Ride 4 – $49
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – $72
- Scarlet Nexus – $79
- Spirit of the North (Enhanced Edition) – $49.95
- Terminator Resistance: Enhanced – $89 (Collector’s edition also available)
- Watch Dogs Legion – $36
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $79
Every PS5 Game You Can Preorder Right Now
Necromunda: Hired Gun
Release Date: 23 July 2021
Price: $49
Cris Tales
Release Date: 27 July 2021
Price: $69
The Forgotten City
Release Date: 28 July 2021
Price: $69.95
Tribes of Midgard (Deluxe Edition)
Release Date: 30 July 2021
Price: $49
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Enhanced Edition
Release Date: 30 July 2021
Price: $49.95
Observer: System Redux
Release Date: 6 August 2021
Price: $49.95
Hades
Release Date: 13 August 2021
Price: $49.95
Greak: Memories of Azur
Release Date: 17 August 2021
Price: $49.95
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
Release Date: 20 August 2021
Price: $109
Madden NFL 22
Release Date: 20 August 2021
Price: $79
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Release Date: 24 August 2021
Price: $79.95
Aliens Fireteam Elite
Release Date: 24 August 2021
Price: $59.95
KeyWe
Release Date: 31 August 2021
Price: $49.95
Rustler: Grand Theft Horse
Release Date: 31 August 2021
Price: $59.95
Riders Republic
Release Date: 2 September 2021
Price: $78
The Medium
Release Date: 3 September 2021
Price: $59 (Two Worlds Special Edition also available)
NBA 2K22
Release Date: 10 September 2021
Price: $88 (75th Anniversary Edition also available)
Life is Strange True Colors
Release Date: 10 September 2021
Price: $74.90
Tales of Arise
Release Date: 10 September 2021
Price: $74.90
Deathloop
Release Date: 14 September 2021
Price: $84.90
Aragami 2
Release Date: 17 September 2021
Price: $59.95
Death Stranding Director’s Cut
Release Date: 24 September 2021
Price: $79
Lost Judgment
Release Date: 24 September 2021
Price: $79
In Sound Mind Deluxe Edition
Release Date: 28 September 2021
Price: $69.95
Ghostrunner
Release Date: 28 September 2021
Price: $49.95
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Release Date: 30 September 2021
Price: $69.95 (Challenge Accepted Edition also available)
The Riftbreaker
Release Date: 30 September 2021
Price: $59.95
Bugsnax
Release Date: 30 September 2021
Price: $59
FIFA 22
Release Date: 1 October 2021
Price: $88
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
Release Date: 5 October 2021
Price: $59
Far Cry 6
Release Date: 7 October 2021
Price: $84.90 (Gold edition also available)
Back 4 Blood
Release Date: 12 October 2021
Price: $69 (Deluxe edition also available)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles Launch Edition
Release Date: 15 October 2021
Price: $74.99
Battlefield 2042
Release Date: 22 October 2021
Price: $79.90
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
Release Date: 22 October 2021
Price: $49
Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy
Release Date: 26 October 2021
Price: $74.90 (Deluxe Edition also available)
Just Dance 2022
Release Date: 4 November 2021
Price: $64
Farming Simulator 22
Release Date: 22 November 2021
Price: $69
Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Release Date: 7 December 2021
Price: $74.90 (Deluxe Edition also available)
Elden Ring
Release Date: 21 January 2021
Price: $79.90
PS5 Games With Unconfirmed Release Dates
- Among Us Crewmate Edition
- Astria Ascending
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires
- Gotham Knights
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Monark Deluxe Edition
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Rainbow Six Extraction: Guardian Edition
- Strangers of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League