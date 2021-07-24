EVGA Is Replacing All RTX 3090 Cards Killed By Amazon’s New World

Earlier this week, folks who were playing the closed beta for New World using a high-end EVGA RTX 3090 GPU began sharing stories that the expensive cards were getting bricked by the game. Now, it’s been confirmed that EVGA, the GPU maker behind the cards that failed, is going to replace all those 3090s ruined by the MMO.

PC Gamer was told directly by EVGA that it is planning to replace every single RTX 3090 card destroyed by New World. A spokesperson told PC Gamer matter of factly that “Yes, all failed 3090’s are being replaced.”

The site also pointed out that YouTuber JayTwoCentz has reported that his contacts at EVGA say the cards should be shipping out already. According to him, the company had a stock of RTX 3090s on hand for replacements.

New World is an MMORPG being developed and published by Amazon. Unlike Amazon’s other attempts at making video games, this one seems to be popular and successful. (It might even survive longer than a year!) Currently, Amazon is running a closed beta of the game. Earlier this week, some unfortunate folks that jumped in to try the game out before its August 31 launch walked away with completely dead EVGA RTX 3090 GPUs. Luckily, well for everyone else, it seems that only EVGA cards were being destroyed by the New World beta.

Shortly after the beta started bricking cards that can cost upwards of $US2,000 ($2,714) (or more if bought on the secondary market) Amazon patched the game to fix the issue. I probably don’t have to tell you, but these high-end GPUs can be nearly impossible to find these days, leading to wild crowds and huge prices on sites like eBay.

After patching the game, Amazon sent a statement to Kotaku that the beta was “safe to play.” I think a bunch of people with dead EVGA cards would probably disagree with that statement.