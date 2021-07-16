First Look At Netflix’s Monster Hunter CG Film

Next month, Netflix will stream a CG animated movie based on a Capcom video game. This time, it’s a Monster Hunter film called Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild.

Here’s the official plot description:

In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon.

Watch the debut trailer below:

The movie marks the directorial debut of Steven F. Yamamoto, who is best known for visual effects on an array of live-action movies, including Transformers and World War Z, among many other motion pictures. (Check out his full resume right here.)

Ben Rausch will star along with Erica Lindbeck, the current voice of Barbie, and Dante Basco, who’s done an array of voice and live-action work. Basco, of course, also uttered one of the greatest lines in cinema: “Looky looky, I got Hooky.”

Legends of the Guild clocks in at 58 minutes, so it’s not exactly feature film length, but that’s a good streaming time. The plot and the trailer look more in line with what fans were expecting for a live-action Monster Hunter adaptation. Instead, the world was given a Monster Hunter movie in which the U.S. Military was transported to another dimension, and then Milla Jovovich did some actiony stuff. There were explosions, running, monsters, and lots of sand. The live-action movie caused a significant amount of controversy due to a racist joke, leading to widespread anger and backlash.

So far, the reaction to the Netflix Monster Hunter movie has been very good, with YouTube commenters saying this was the movie people actually wanted. As of writing, the trailer has fifteen thousand likes and around 560 dislikes.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild premieres August 12 on Netflix.