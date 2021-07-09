Former COD Pro Plays With 5 Cameras To Combat Cheating Accusations

Yesterday, Charlie “MuTeX” Saouma, a Call of Duty Twitch streamer with over 600k followers, ran an unusual livestream. While he played Call of Duty Warzone, as he often does, this time he had set up five different camera angles, each one pointed at different parts of his gaming setup. All of this was done to combat recent rumours and accusations that Saouma has been cheating in Call of Duty.

Saouma, who has previously played Call of Duty professionally, was accused of cheating by YouTuber BadBoy Beamen in a video posted on July 7. In the short video, BadBoy Beamen points out a few bits of evidence that he claims prove Saouma is using a Cronus, a device that uses a specific program to load scripts that modify controller inputs. This led to more folks coming out to claim Saouma is cheating.

Saouma pushed back against these claims via a short video on Twitter where he admitted that he did in fact have the software on his PC. But he claimed that this was a leftover from back when he played Call of Duty: WWII professionally. According to Saouma, many other pros used the Cronus device during these tournaments because they provided a better controller to PC connection than the devices provided by the folks running the event. He also said that Cronus devices have a “tournament mode” which disables features that provide an unfair advantage, like being able to pull off incredibly fast drop shots or activate sticky aim.

However, in another video from BadBoy Beamen uploaded yesterday, Saouma faced more accusations of cheating and lying. BadBoy used footage and screenshots from a recent stream where Saouma showed himself deleting the software. But during that stream, as pointed out by BadBoy, you can see that Saouma had installed Cronus on his current PC this year. This seems to contradict Saouma’s claims that the software and device were a leftover of his WWII pro days. (Call of Duty WWII was released back in 2017.) This new video led to even more people pressuring the streamer over cheating in Warzone.

For a popular streamer like Charlie “MuTeX” Saouma, being accused of cheating is no small thing. It could cost him viewers, could hurt his reputation, and could make it harder for him to enter tournaments and events in the future. Kotaku has reached out to Saouma about the situation and the ongoing accusations.

So to push back against all of these cheating allegations, Saouma set up a five-camera livestream late on July 8. The five-camera angles showed his PC, his controller, his face, his monitors, and his overall desk setup. He also spent nearly 20 minutes at the start of the stream showcasing his setup, explaining how he plays using a PS5 controller and refuting claims that he had installed Cronus recently. And for some, this was enough. For others on the internet, it wasn’t. Maybe 10 cameras might do the trick?