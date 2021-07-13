Ghostwire: Tokyo Delayed To 2022

See Games Differently

Ari Notis

Published 6 hours ago: July 14, 2021 at 1:15 am -
Screenshot: Tango Gameworks

The great season of delays continues unabated. Ghostwire: Tokyo, the forthcoming PlayStation 5 action adventure game from Tango Gameworks, has been delayed to early 2022, the studio announced in a tweet today.

First announced at Bethesda’s 2019 E3 presser, Ghostwire: Tokyo is the latest game from the studio behind The Evil Within and its sequel, the aptly-named The Evil Within 2. Though not a horror game, it boasts a nightmarish premise: 99 per cent of Tokyo’s population mysteriously vanishes, and you’ve gotta make it un-vanish. It’s a first-person action game. Not a whole lot else is known.

Development has hit some high-profile snags in the interim. Creative director Ikumi Nakamura, a game designer beloved in most corners of the internet, departed the project partway through development.

Half a year in, the PS5 hasn’t had many truly exclusive platform showcases. This spring has seen two all-timers in Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Those follow the Demon’s Souls remake from launch day. And, of course, every console comes with a pre-installed copy of Astro’s Playroom (which, honestly, might be its best exclusive).

But there’s still a notable dearth, driven in part by the awkward transitional period between console generations. For a confusing second there, last fall’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales seemed like it could have launched as a PS5 exclusive, but it ended up releasing across generations. Upcoming tentpoles like Horizon Forbidden West will release on both PS4 and PS5, too.

Despite being published by Microsoft — following its industry-shaking acquisition of Bethesda — Ghostwire: Tokyo was slated to be one of the big upcoming exclusive showcases for the PS5, alongside another Bethesda-published game: Deathloop. That one’s still on track for a September 14 launch date. It’ll be exclusive to PlayStation 5 for one year.

