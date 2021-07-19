Heads Up: We’re Giving Away A Cracking 48-Inch LG C1 OLED TV Here!

It’s back. Last year we boosted your next-gen gaming experience with some killer OLED TVs. And just in time to help lift everyone’s spirits during lockdown, we’ve got another LG OLED to giveaway.

It’s 2021, so it’s only appropriate that this giveaway is the LG C1 48-inch OLED. If we were going to recommend any TV for high-end PC or next-gen console gaming, the LG C1 would be on our list — actually, scratch that, because it is.

Like last year’s model, there’s no juggling ports here: everything’s HDMI 2.1 on the LG C1. The C1 has slightly better input lag than last year’s CX range, courtesy of the new Game Optimiser settings and year-on-year improvements.

There’s also G-SYNC compatibility for PC gaming, variable refresh rate support for a better console experience, HDMI 2.1 support for that 4K/120Hz experience, HGiG support and Auto Low Latency Mode. (You can also get 4K/120Hz working on PC in 4:4:4 with the LG C1 too, if that’s something you care about.)

All in all, it’s an absolute beast. So how do you win? Well, the process is easy. You’ll see a widget below (please turn off any extensions/adblock if you can’t see it!) where you can enter your details, same as last time.

You’ll be asked to follow the Kotaku Australia newsletter, and then you’ll get a simple question. We like our competitions to be creative, so you’ve got 100 words or less to answer the following: How would you remaster – or remake – one game or franchise for the next generation of gaming?

Remember, it’s 100 words or less. We’re only giving away the one TV, and as you’ll see from previous giveaways, you’d better bring your A game.

WIN: We’re Giving Away A Cracking 48-Inch LG C1 OLED TV Here!



If you want to read the the full terms and conditions, you can do so HERE. Good luck everyone! I can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with.