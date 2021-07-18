See Games Differently

Here’s Footage Of Ubisoft’s New Tom Clancy’s FPS

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: July 19, 2021 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:battlecat
tom clancy'subisoft
Here’s Footage Of Ubisoft’s New Tom Clancy’s FPS
Image: Twitter

A bunch of footage has appeared online teasing a new multiplayer shooter from Ubisoft, in what looks eerily like a Tom Clancy’s game with strong Call of Duty vibes.

Rumours about the game first appeared earlier this month, with the supposed name of Battlecat. It was described as a mix between The Division, Tom Clancy’s Breakpoint and Splinter Cell gameplay, and overnight the first footage has appeared ahead of an official reveal.

It looks like Ubisoft’s take on Call of Duty, at least from how the guns and abilities seem to work. It’s all in first-person, rather than the third-person approach of Breakpoint or The Division, although the map looks like a more vibrant take on The Division‘s approach.

A bunch of footage was split up across some global media outlets and influencers. All that’s confirmed is it’ll be the latest game in the Tom Clancy universe with some form of multiplayer. It also appears to have multiple modes, going off the UI changes shown in the various clips underneath; the GameSpot version shows what looks like some domination, or team deathmatch-style scoring, while Ryan B’s footage shows five capture points at the top of the HUD. (GameSpot’s clip also has a voice-over mentioning the capture of “Zone C” too.)

It also looks like all the footage so far is from PC, given the keyboard prompts listed at the bottom of the screen.

The official reveal for Ubi’s new shooter will air from 3.30am AEST Tuesday, 20 July. There’s an official premiere through YouTube below if you want to watch or set a reminder on your device.

What are you expecting Ubisoft will reveal? I wouldn’t be surprised if it got a surprise drop this month or next in an early access form, similar to Hyper Scape. It’d be more practical for a 2022 release, however, but we’ll know more early tomorrow morning.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.