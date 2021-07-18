Here’s Footage Of Ubisoft’s New Tom Clancy’s FPS

A bunch of footage has appeared online teasing a new multiplayer shooter from Ubisoft, in what looks eerily like a Tom Clancy’s game with strong Call of Duty vibes.

Rumours about the game first appeared earlier this month, with the supposed name of Battlecat. It was described as a mix between The Division, Tom Clancy’s Breakpoint and Splinter Cell gameplay, and overnight the first footage has appeared ahead of an official reveal.

It looks like Ubisoft’s take on Call of Duty, at least from how the guns and abilities seem to work. It’s all in first-person, rather than the third-person approach of Breakpoint or The Division, although the map looks like a more vibrant take on The Division‘s approach.

There's a new game coming from @Ubisoft y'all. I got a sneak peek! Tune in tomorrow at 11am PT/1pm CT for the full reveal! In the meantime, check out this clip! ???? I'll have more info after tomorrow's event! Watch here: https://t.co/QtvDxvfwyv pic.twitter.com/NcFkLJo0HY — Tanya | Watch Game Changer on BETHerTV (@cypheroftyr) July 18, 2021

A new @Ubisoft game is being revealed tomorrow… they've sent me a snippet of gameplay to share???? I've seen more but cannot say anything until after the reveal tomorrow ???? pic.twitter.com/PGZSf8RfGY — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) July 18, 2021

???? NEW GAME ALERT! I can’t share more details until after tomorrow’s @Ubisoft premiere, but here’s a teaser clip the devs sent me to share with you ???? https://t.co/kjlvWXtqDE pic.twitter.com/lLnEI1N1JG — HOLO (@HanHolooo) July 18, 2021

A bunch of footage was split up across some global media outlets and influencers. All that’s confirmed is it’ll be the latest game in the Tom Clancy universe with some form of multiplayer. It also appears to have multiple modes, going off the UI changes shown in the various clips underneath; the GameSpot version shows what looks like some domination, or team deathmatch-style scoring, while Ryan B’s footage shows five capture points at the top of the HUD. (GameSpot’s clip also has a voice-over mentioning the capture of “Zone C” too.)

It also looks like all the footage so far is from PC, given the keyboard prompts listed at the bottom of the screen.

What's this?! Here is a brief look at an upcoming Ubisoft game ????! I was given a closer look, and cannot wait to discuss it more with you all. Catch @Ubisoft on YouTube tomorrow, July 19 at 11:15am PT for the full reveal ^_^ pic.twitter.com/HfOPY7wEBc — ???????? Kat Gunn (@MystikGunn) July 18, 2021

Get a quick taste of a brand-new Ubisoft game right here, right now! We had a chance to see what it looks like up close, and we can’t wait to tell you more. Keep an eye out on @Ubisoft tomorrow, July 19 at 11:15am PT for the full reveal. pic.twitter.com/nZkZB8kKNf — IGN (@IGN) July 18, 2021

Check out this quick look at @Ubisoft's next game inspired by the Tom Clancy franchise. We got an early look at the game ahead of its full debut, and we'll be able to share more about it after the reveal on July 19 at 11:15 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/31DM7qouC9 — GameSpot (@GameSpot) July 18, 2021

The official reveal for Ubi’s new shooter will air from 3.30am AEST Tuesday, 20 July. There’s an official premiere through YouTube below if you want to watch or set a reminder on your device.

What are you expecting Ubisoft will reveal? I wouldn’t be surprised if it got a surprise drop this month or next in an early access form, similar to Hyper Scape. It’d be more practical for a 2022 release, however, but we’ll know more early tomorrow morning.