Homeworld Is Being Turned Into A Tabletop RPG

Homeworld, a series known mostly for its gorgeous big spaceships but also partly for its gorgeous big landships, is being turned into a character-driven tabletop RPG courtesy of Modiphius Entertainment.

Via Polygon, the game is called Homeworld: Revelations, and the pitch is:

Homeworld: Revelations will give fans of the original Homeworld game the exciting opportunity to view the universe from a new perspective, taking on the role of the crew aboard one of the Kushan fleet’s ships. Whether it’s joining the Mothership on its odyssey, or helping re-establish the Hiigaran homeworld, there will be endless adventures.

Revelations covers the entire timeline covered in the video games, from Deserts of Kharak’s prequel stuff through to the voyages of the main games, and while players will begin on Kharak there’ll also be loads of space travel and combat as well.

Image: Homeworld: Revelations

There might be a section of Homeworld’s fanbase that is very into this, and those into tabletop RPGs but not these video games might also find the setting pretty interesting.

But a huge part of the appeal of the video games was that they were so thin on lore, and aside from the barest of introductions kept everything nice and ambiguous and let the player fill in all the gaps. Even its major apocalyptic event plays out at arm’s length. I wonder if fulling in all those gaps with actual people and stories will help bring the universe to life or just rob it of something that helped make it so special.

Guess we’ll find out! You can order the game here, though a release date is currently TBA.