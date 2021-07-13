See Games Differently

Humble’s Japan Sale Has Some Huge Bargains On Some Killer JRPGs

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 21 mins ago: July 13, 2021 at 1:30 pm -
Filed to:deals
humble bundle
Humble’s Japan Sale Has Some Huge Bargains On Some Killer JRPGs
Image: CAPCOM

Need a big JRPG or an iconic Japanese game to help burn through the rest of the month? There’s a ton of good choices right now, with chunky bargains on Ni No Kuni 2, Bayonetta, God Eater 2, Octopath Traveller, Tales of Zestiria, Strider, I Am Setsuna and many, many more.

It’s all part of the Big In Japan sale over at Humble Bundle right now, which has a couple of full pages of bargains from the Dragon Quest, DragonballFinal FantasyGuilty Gear, Sword Art Online, Ni No Kuni, and many, many more. It’s a good chance to pick up bangers like Valkyria Chronicles (especially since Fire Emblem: Three Houses still isn’t a thing on PC).

Black Clover: Quarter Knights is 87% off today, and there’s big savings on Doraemon: Story of Seasons, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth, the beautiful I Am Setsuna, Strider, the Tales series, Trials and Secret of ManaGod Eater 2 and 3, and lots more.

Image: 11-11 Memories Retold

You can access all the deals via this page, but below you’ll find a list of breakouts:

  • 11-11 Memories Retold: $5.43
  • Balan Wonderworld: $17.86
  • Black Clover Quarter Knights: $9.04
  • Calkyria Chronicles 4: $20.50
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions: $36.18
  • Catherine Classic: $10.25
  • Chrono Trigger: $9.54
  • Devil May Cry 5: $23.52
  • Devil May Cry 5: Deluxe Edition: $37.11
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection: $15.18
  • Double Dragon 4: $1.68
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ: $11.47
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: $26.71
  • Dragon Quest Heroes: $20.37
  • Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain: $19.11
  • Earth Defense Force 5: $34.40
  • Final Fantasy IX: $13.36
  • Get Even: $5.43
  • God Eater 2 Rage Burst: $9.04
  • God Eater 3: $14.47
  • Guilty Gear XRD -Sign-: $5.43
  • Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms: $7.83
  • I Am Setsuna: $25.46
  • Jump Force: $14.47
  • Left Alive: $11.46
  • Little Nightmares: $4.81
  • Lost Sphear: $25.46
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection: $8.72
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2: $14.22
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection: $14.22
  • My Hero One’s Justice: $11.57
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2: $26.98
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2: $7.23
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto: $15.07
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: $8.32
  • Neo Atlas 1469: $7.24
  • Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom: $10.85
  • Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered: $16.86
  • One Piece Pirate Warriors 3: $9.65
  • One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: $26.98
  • One Piece World Seeker: $16.86
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows: $18.09
  • Oninaki: $33.24
  • Romancing Saga 3: $15.18
  • Secret of Mana: $25.46
  • Showmaker: $4.83
  • Strider: $6.54
  • Superdimension Neptune vs. SEGA Hard Girls: $9.12
  • Super Neptunia RPG: $20.50
  • Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris: $33.72
  • Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet: $10.25
  • Tales of Berseria: $9.65
  • Tales of Symphonia: $6.02
  • Tales of Zestiria: $12.65
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope: $23.88
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan: $11.93
  • Trials of Mana: $33.24
  • Trillion: God of Destruction: $8.48
  • Valkyria Chronicles: $7.33
  • Yosumin: $4.04

Phew. Plenty to work through there. 11-11 Memories Retold and the Ni No Kuni Remaster look like great picks for my money, especially since I’m still stuck in lockdown and can’t go anywhere. Nothing says escapism like Studio Ghibli, after all. The Trials of Mana remake is a huge improvement too and available at a decent price. $23 is also great for what’s on offer in Devil May Cry 5. 

If you want to browse the list, head to the landing page here. There’s also a bunch of games discounted unrelated to the Japanese discounts, including titles like Deep Rock Galactic, small bargains on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Destiny 2: Legendary Edition on a separate page.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • *starts scrolling* Calkyria Chronicles 4. Teehee.

    *keeps scrolling* Dark Pictures Anthology? I mean… Bandai Namco are the publishers which are about the only link to Japan there.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.