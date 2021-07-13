Humble’s Japan Sale Has Some Huge Bargains On Some Killer JRPGs

Need a big JRPG or an iconic Japanese game to help burn through the rest of the month? There’s a ton of good choices right now, with chunky bargains on Ni No Kuni 2, Bayonetta, God Eater 2, Octopath Traveller, Tales of Zestiria, Strider, I Am Setsuna and many, many more.

It’s all part of the Big In Japan sale over at Humble Bundle right now, which has a couple of full pages of bargains from the Dragon Quest, Dragonball, Final Fantasy, Guilty Gear, Sword Art Online, Ni No Kuni, and many, many more. It’s a good chance to pick up bangers like Valkyria Chronicles (especially since Fire Emblem: Three Houses still isn’t a thing on PC).

Black Clover: Quarter Knights is 87% off today, and there’s big savings on Doraemon: Story of Seasons, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth, the beautiful I Am Setsuna, Strider, the Tales series, Trials and Secret of Mana, God Eater 2 and 3, and lots more.

You can access all the deals via this page, but below you’ll find a list of breakouts:

11-11 Memories Retold: $5.43

Balan Wonderworld: $17.86

Black Clover Quarter Knights: $9.04

Calkyria Chronicles 4: $20.50

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions: $36.18

Catherine Classic: $10.25

Chrono Trigger: $9.54

Devil May Cry 5: $23.52

Devil May Cry 5: Deluxe Edition: $37.11

Devil May Cry HD Collection: $15.18

Double Dragon 4: $1.68

Dragon Ball FighterZ: $11.47

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: $26.71

Dragon Quest Heroes: $20.37

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain: $19.11

Earth Defense Force 5: $34.40

Final Fantasy IX: $13.36

Get Even: $5.43

God Eater 2 Rage Burst: $9.04

God Eater 3: $14.47

Guilty Gear XRD -Sign-: $5.43

Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms: $7.83

I Am Setsuna: $25.46

Jump Force: $14.47

Left Alive: $11.46

Little Nightmares: $4.81

Lost Sphear: $25.46

Mega Man Legacy Collection: $8.72

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2: $14.22

Mega Man X Legacy Collection: $14.22

My Hero One’s Justice: $11.57

My Hero One’s Justice 2: $26.98

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2: $7.23

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto: $15.07

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: $8.32

Neo Atlas 1469: $7.24

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom: $10.85

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered: $16.86

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3: $9.65

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: $26.98

One Piece World Seeker: $16.86

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows: $18.09

Oninaki: $33.24

Romancing Saga 3: $15.18

Secret of Mana: $25.46

Showmaker: $4.83

Strider: $6.54

Superdimension Neptune vs. SEGA Hard Girls: $9.12

Super Neptunia RPG: $20.50

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris: $33.72

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet: $10.25

Tales of Berseria: $9.65

Tales of Symphonia: $6.02

Tales of Zestiria: $12.65

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope: $23.88

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan: $11.93

Trials of Mana: $33.24

Trillion: God of Destruction: $8.48

Valkyria Chronicles: $7.33

Yosumin: $4.04

Phew. Plenty to work through there. 11-11 Memories Retold and the Ni No Kuni Remaster look like great picks for my money, especially since I’m still stuck in lockdown and can’t go anywhere. Nothing says escapism like Studio Ghibli, after all. The Trials of Mana remake is a huge improvement too and available at a decent price. $23 is also great for what’s on offer in Devil May Cry 5.

If you want to browse the list, head to the landing page here. There’s also a bunch of games discounted unrelated to the Japanese discounts, including titles like Deep Rock Galactic, small bargains on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Destiny 2: Legendary Edition on a separate page.