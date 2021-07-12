It Looks Like Relic Is Teasing A Company Of Heroes Sequel

Relic might have their hands full working on Age of Empires 4, but this morning it sure looks like the developer has another RTS in the works if their Twitch channel is any indication.

The official Relic Twitch channel, at the time of writing, has spent almost 6 hours broadcasting a countdown timer that’s very blatantly World War 2-themed. On the channel, there’s occasional flashes of news reels. One featured the Siege of Tobruk while I was writing this story, and the background image shows the Mediterranean.

With some of the extra footage that pops up, it’s likely that campaigns will focus on North Africa and Italy, which would be a new frontier for the Company of Heroes franchise.

The last Company of Heroes game was released in 2013, while the original was re-released on iPad, iOS and mobile last year. It’s certainly been long enough since Relic returned to one of their most critically acclaimed franchises — the original Company of Heroes has basically continued to serve as the inspiration for a lot of modern RTS games, including titles like Iron Harvest.

The time has just over 18 hours to run, which means the official reveal will be sometime Wednesday morning Australian time. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.