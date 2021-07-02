See Games Differently

Japan Reacts To The BBC’s Tokyo Olympics Promo

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 days ago: July 2, 2021 at 9:00 pm -
Screenshot: BBC

As part of its Tokyo Olympics coverage, the BBC did a big, expensive-looking promo. It’s packed with fantasy-land Japan stuff (which is quite different from how the country actually is!), playing to different notions and expectations that visitors often have.

If you haven’t seen the spot, you can check it out below. The promo is filled with Japanese manholes, arcade games, capsule toys, neon signs, and more.

But what do commenters on 2ch, Japan’s biggest bulletin board, think? Let’s find out! 

Below is a cross-section of comments.

“Hey, it’s Cyberpunk.”

“There has been zero progress since Blade Runner.”

“This is totally Japan’s Showa Era image lol”

“Hong Kong was mixed in, no?”

“The way the footage was done is quite good.”

“This looks like a lot of money was spent.”

“There’s too much Hong Kong mixed in.”

“This is not Japan, but I think as a clip, it’s very cool.”

“Looks like China.”

“Osaka-esque.”

“Seems that Tokyo has this neon image.”

“Cool. Sorry that Japan isn’t like this.”

“Isn’t this kinda dorky?”

“Whoever made this doesn’t know the difference between Japan and China.”

“It’s all Blade Runner’s fault.”

“This seems somewhat dated…”

“[Japan] is totally different, but this is good.”

“The music sounds like it’s from Innocence.”

“It seems like they worked relatively hard on this.”

“Half of this seems like it’s making fun [of Japan].”

“The image of Japan that foreigners have stops in the 1980s ~ 1990s. This seems somewhat old.”

“I want to visit this kind of country.”

What did you think? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below. 

Comments

  • Its an over the top representation (and yeah kong kong-ish). But not entirely innacurate of what a tourist would see of japan, hitting the ‘major sites’ of tokyo and osaka. There IS a lot of neon and a lot of
    This sort of video is made for the world more than local so its gonna be this sort of exaggerated version of reality to make an eye catching video.

    Like if they made one for australia im sure it would be exaggerated on how close we live with koala/kangaroos, a lot of beaches and barbecues. Like we all do these things every single day

  • “It’s packed with fantasy-land Japan stuff (which is quite different from how the country actually is!)…”

    Uh… what? I know Bashcraft lived in Japan, so what happened to his memory? The only ‘fantasy Japan’ bit is the last ten seconds or so of the neon olympic climbing wall, then skyline.

    Every other thing is something you can see within five minutes of stepping off the platform at Akihabara station.

    It’s not a drone sweep, it’s a montage of marketing-glossed but otherwise-realistically-represented iconic and common Japanese settings. Many neon arcades look like that. The massive gashapon banks are spot-on. The market lane and especially overly-fluffy knick-knack stand full of otaku junk and a little ancient TV showing promos, etc, etc can be found every two or three blocks in some precincts. If I had known it would be needed, I could have filmed the exact same thing while I was there last year.

    It’s so weird that Japanese people themselves are saying this is more Chinese than Japanese, when I saw that shit with my own two eyes while I was there. Do they only live in rural areas or something and never made it to Tokyo? Or are they complaining that the marketing gloss covers up the ugly-but-distinctive rusted iron/exposed utility parts of those same ageing market stalls? It’s a bit rich to expect that a one-minute montage would include everything else that they feel should represent Japan.

