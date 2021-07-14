Japan’s Big Robot Crossover Game Is Officially Coming To The West

Super Robot Wars 30 was announced during Nintendo Japan’s E3 presentation, and didn’t warrant a mention in the Western show because it was assumed by everyone, myself included, that it was never coming to the West. Wrong!

To be fair, I had reasons to assume this. In the series’ 30 years of existence, only a handful of its games had ever been officially released outside of Asian markets, all of them in the mid-2000s, and they were part of the Taisen spin-off series (though some of the SE Asian releases did feature English translation for enterprising importers).

But hey, for the series’ 30th birthday publishers Namco Bandai have pulled out all the stops and will be releasing the latest game globally on Steam. It’ll be out on October 28, and here’s an English-language trailer (according to the Steam Store page the game’s audio will remain in Japanese, and the game will just feature English subtitles and menus):

If you’ve never played the games before, or even come across them, Super Robot Wars is a tactics series where many of Japan’s most beloved giant robot/mecha characters are thrown into battle together. Over the years it’s featured characters from Gundam, Mazinger, Macross and Neon Genesis (just to name a few) all in the one place. This time around it’ll feature units from:

Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V

Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Z Gundam

Z-MSV

Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack

M-MSV

Mobile Suit V Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative)

Heavy Metal L-Gaim

The Brave Police J-Decker

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar FINAL

The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Getter Robo Armageddon

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM)

Magic Knight Rayearth

Gun X Sword

Majestic Prince

Knight’s & Magic

SSSS.GRIDMAN

Note that this doesn’t apply to the game’s Switch version, as only the Steam edition will be released globally.