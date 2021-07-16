Jujutsu Kaisen Is Returning To Publication

Earlier this summer, Weekly Shonen Jump announced that manga Jujutsu Kaisen was going on hiatus for the time being. Today, the publication’s editorial department provided a very brief update: Jujutsu Kaisen is returning to serialization.

Debuting in March 2018, Jujutsu Kaisentells the story of a student whose life is changed when he joins his high school’s Occult Club and is possessed by a cursed spirit. An anime adaptation wrapped up this spring. (Above is a cover from Viz’s English-language version of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, which can be read on Shueisha’s Manga Plus.)

According to Weekly Shonen Jump’s editorial Twitter account, Jujutsu Kaisen will appear in the issue going on sale on August 2. No other details were provided.

As Kotaku previously reported, the official reason for the hiatus is the physical health of creator Gege Akutami. According to a June statement from Jump’s editorial department, even though Akutami wanted to continue working, it was decided that he needed a break to recharge.

At the time in a separate statement, Akutami wrote that the hiatus should be around a month, which it ultimately was. He added that Jump’s editorial department had been asking him to take a break, but he had previously dismissed this because he personally didn’t see the appeal of a Jujutsu Kaisen with slow pacing as he wants to draw the conclusion as quickly as possible. Not being willing to slow down meant that his vacation days (and requests to use them from the editorial department) continued to pile up.

“Even if I say I’m feeling unwell, this isn’t a serious illness,” he added in his June statement. “Mentally things are functioning as normal, so don’t worry.

It’s good to see the return of Jujutsu Kaisen and hopefully, Gege Akutami got the break he needed.