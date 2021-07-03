See Games Differently

Justice Department Investigating Overwatch League

Ethan Gach

Published 1 day ago: July 3, 2021 at 1:10 pm -
Filed to:activision blizzard
creative worksdafrandot esportslondon spitfireoverwatchoverwatch leaguesan francisco shocksettingsportsteam envy overwatchus department of justicevideo games
Justice Department Investigating Overwatch League
Image: Robert Paul / Activision Blizzard / DoJ / Kotaku

The U.S. Department of Justice is looking into the Overwatch League’s soft salary cap policy that punishes teams who pay players too much, according to a new report by Dot Esports.

The investigation is being headed up by the Civil Conduct Task Force, part of the department’s antitrust division. According to Dot Esports, regulators are looking into whether the Overwatch League’s secret soft cap on salaries violates the 1890 Sherman Antitrust Act because the players aren’t unionized. While the investigation isn’t criminal, Dot Esports reports that “several former Overwatch League employees” have already been interviewed by Justice Department officials and that current Activision Blizzard employees have been instructed by the company to not “tamper with or destroy information regarding player salaries.”

The Justice Department and Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Kotaku.

“We have received an inquiry from the Department of Justice and are cooperating accordingly,” a spokesperson for Activision Blizzard told Dot Esports. “We deliver epic entertainment to our fans and support our players and teams in producing the most competitive and enjoyable esports leagues in the world.”

A “competitive balance tax” in the Overwatch League was first reported by Dexerto in 2019, but has never been publicly acknowledged by Activision Blizzard. According to Dot Esports, the soft salary cap per team in 2020 was $US1.6 ($2) million. For every dollar franchises like the San Francisco Shock, Shanghai Dragons, and London Spitfire paid over that amount, they had to pay an equal additional amount to the league to be redistributed back to the other teams. While in theory this would help keep the league balanced in terms of team spending, it would also discourage teams from offering more competitive salaries to players.

News of the Justice Department’s investigation comes in the middle of the Overwatch League’s 2021 regular season, with playoffs set to begin next month. Most of the matches have been played offline due to the ongoing pandemic. Teams are currently competing in qualifiers for the mid-season Summer Showdown tournament.

The news has already kickstarted a new debate over unionization in epsorts, something pro Overwatch players might want to reconsider ahead of the next transfer window.

 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.