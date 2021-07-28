Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Gets Delayed To September

You’ll have to wait a fraction longer for the latest Studio Ghibli-esque adventure, after the developers behind Kena: Bridge of Spirits announced the game would be delayed by a month.

Ember Lab, the studio behind Kena, announced on Twitter that the game would be delayed to September 21 across all platforms. As is often the case in these scenarios, the devs said the time was necessary for final polish, which typically includes any final optimisations, bug fixes and quality of life touches that get added to a game just before its release.

“We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience,” Ember Lab wrote.

The last showing for Kena: Bridge of Spirits was at the Tribeca Games Festival, with some press and influencers playing an hour-long demo through streaming services afterwards. Kena: Bridge of Spirits core tenet is that you’ll be helping a bunch of small furry creatures called the Rot, which have a cute exzxterior and friendliness that’s reminiscent of the tree spirits from the Studio Ghibli classic, Princess Mononoke.

The delay puts Kena right in the middle of a packed month, however. Lost Judgment, Diablo 2 Resurrected, Sable, Ghostrunner for next-gen consoles and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut all launch on the same week as Kena‘s new release date, while only weeks before gamers will have to contend with Tales of Arise, Deathloop, the new Warioware, Lost in Random, Sonic Colors, and Life is Strange: New Colors. And that’s provided nothing else gets delayed into September between now and then.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be available on September 21 on PC (through the Epic Games Store), PS4 and PS5.