See Games Differently

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Gets Delayed To September

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 day ago: July 29, 2021 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:ember lab
kena bridge of spirits
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Gets Delayed To September
Image: Ember Lab

You’ll have to wait a fraction longer for the latest Studio Ghibli-esque adventure, after the developers behind Kena: Bridge of Spirits announced the game would be delayed by a month.

Ember Lab, the studio behind Kena, announced on Twitter that the game would be delayed to September 21 across all platforms. As is often the case in these scenarios, the devs said the time was necessary for final polish, which typically includes any final optimisations, bug fixes and quality of life touches that get added to a game just before its release.

“We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience,” Ember Lab wrote.

The last showing for Kena: Bridge of Spirits was at the Tribeca Games Festival, with some press and influencers playing an hour-long demo through streaming services afterwardsKena: Bridge of Spirits core tenet is that you’ll be helping a bunch of small furry creatures called the Rot, which have a cute exzxterior and friendliness that’s reminiscent of the tree spirits from the Studio Ghibli classic, Princess Mononoke.

The delay puts Kena right in the middle of a packed month, however. Lost Judgment, Diablo 2 Resurrected, Sable, Ghostrunner for next-gen consoles and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut all launch on the same week as Kena‘s new release date, while only weeks before gamers will have to contend with Tales of Arise, Deathloop, the new Warioware, Lost in RandomSonic Colors, and Life is Strange: New Colors. And that’s provided nothing else gets delayed into September between now and then.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be available on September 21 on PC (through the Epic Games Store), PS4 and PS5.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.