Hell Is Empty, Mac And Cheese Ice Cream Is Here

Today marks National Mac and Cheese Day over in the United States and to celebrate, Kraft is displaying some wildly unhinged energy. While we’ve seen some weird food collabs lately, like Pizza Hut’s slimy green Mutagen Ranch sauce, Kraft and Van Leeuwen’s new Mac and Cheese Ice Cream might just be the strangest of them all.

Now, I love mac and cheese as much as the next person — and I know sitting down with a tub of ice cream is one of life’s greatest pleasures. But together? This is a monster meal. It’s positively demonic.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream,” Emily Violett, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Sr. Associate Brand Manager said in a press release. “That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavour of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with.”

The ice cream, which is pioneered by Van Leeuwen, combines turmeric cheese powder with milky french ice cream in a delicacy that reportedly tastes exactly like mac and cheese, sans the gooey texture. Amy McCarthy of Eater said it was “so uniquely compelling that you’re going to be confused while eating it, but definitely won’t want to stop.”

The power of the desert is allegedly so unique it’s “nothing short of magical”.

Amy, blink twice if you need help.

In good-bad news for Australians, the desert will only be available from Van Leeuwen Ice Cream stores around New York, Los Angeles and Houston — but given its strange, hypnotics charms it might left over the ditch where it belongs. The power of Mac and Cheese Ice Cream is simply too great to consider.

If you are currently located in the U.S. you’ll be able to head to your nearest Van Leeuwen store or order a pint online for $US12 ($16). The rest of us will have to watch on in disgust.

Happy National Mac and Cheese Day, America. Your hideous, cheesy prize awaits.