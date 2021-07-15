How To Use The Loftwing Amiibo To Fast Travel In Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD makes a few changes to the classic game, including quality of life improvements to make your adventure as simple and fun as possible. One of these tweaks is the inclusion of a new fast travel system — unlocked through the use of the new Zelda and Loftwing amiibo figure. It doesn’t unlock in the game automatically, so you’ll need to follow a few key steps before the world of Skyward Sword really opens up.

The first thing you need to know is the fast travel ability doesn’t unlock until at least two hours into the game.

Once you reach Faron Woods and share dialogue with spirit Fi, the ability will unlock from the main menu.

Here’s how to access it.

How to unlock fast travel in Skyward Sword HD

After Fi mentions using an amiibo to fast travel, you should head to the main menu using the ‘+’ button, select ‘Options’ and hit the amiibo button. The setting will switch over to ‘Use amiibo’ and you can then access the fast travel ability during gameplay.

READ MORE The Cheapest Copies Of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword In Australia

To do this, click ‘down’ on the directional buttons to summon Fi and open up her dialogue options.

When you select ‘Use amiibo’ you’ll be able to place the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo figure on your right Joy-Con stick to activate fast travel and shoot yourself into the sky.

This’ll save you the trouble of locating the nearest bird statue and let you jet off on adventure whenever you need.

Note: This won’t work in caves, dungeons or other enclosed locations.

If you don’t have the amiibo you’re not missing out on much — the same fast travel ability can be used from any statue, and they’re fairly plentiful — but it adds a fun quirk to the new version of the game and should reduce the time you spend wandering aimlessly in the woods.

Sadly the Loftwing amiibo is sold out in most places, but your local retailer may have extra stock on launch. Keep an eye out if you spot one in the wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches for Nintendo Switch on July 16.