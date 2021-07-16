See Games Differently

Let’s Take To The Aussie-Assisted Skies Of Zelda’s Skyward Sword HD

Image: Kotaku Australia

There’s a couple of neat things about Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Firstly, it’s nice to see the Wii title brought back to life on the Switch. Secondly, it’s awesome that an Aussie studio helped make it happen.

That’s something many don’t know, is that Aussie developers Tantalus — who worked on Twilight Princess HD according to Vooks — helped port Skyward Sword onto the Switch. There’s a lot of Aussie studios who have a long history working on ports. So in a way, when everyone has praised the performance and translation around Skyward Sword HD this week, they’ve really been praising the work of an Aussie studio.

Anyway, that nice thought aside, it’s time we got stuck into the game proper on stream for you all. Leah will be shepherding us through Hyrule this game with me in the background You can catch up via the video below.

You can join our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

