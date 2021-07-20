See Games Differently

Make Sure You Don’t Sleep On Project Wingman

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: July 21, 2021 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:project wingman
vr
Image: Project Wingman

A couple of years ago, we wrote about an Aussie-made Ace Combat game that even had its own conquest-style roguelike mode. And now not only is Project Wingman out, it’s available on Game Pass too.

The Perth-made game looked amazing a couple of years ago, and naturally it’s come a long way since then. The release version of the game has full VR support, full HOTAS and custom axis curve support, and TrueSKY for nice, pretty volumetric clouds.

But also, the game just has a banging sense of speed when things get hectic. There’s loadout choices for the missions, which is handy if you, say, want the F-16 because you know you’re going to be dealing with more aerial dogfights. Or if you’ve got more ground targets to tackle, maybe roll with the F-14 instead.

It’s visually very similar to Ace Combat 7 as well, so much so that hopefully Bandai Namco don’t get too upset. But seriously, if you enjoyed that, or any of the aerial combat sims from years past, you cannot sleep on Project Wingman.

It’s kind of wild that all of this has VR support, unlike Ace Combat 7 which only had a few VR missions (none of which made it over to the PC version). And given that this is a tiny team building all of this, led by an Aussie in Perth, it’s extra wild to see just how well the game runs.

And it’s only $35.95 Australian. That’s crazy for a full campaign. And there’s the  and the Conquest mode which gave me strong Jagged Alliance vibes. You battle for control over territory, gaining regions that give you more resources to hire more reinforcements, helping you take on harder and harder battles.

But if that price is too much, then there’s always the Game Pass route. Microsoft today announced that Project Wingman would be added to Xbox Game Pass for PC, launching on July 29. That’s the same day as a ton of other solid indies — Omno, Lethal League Blaze, and the cyberpunk co-op twin-stick shooter The Ascent — but it should hang around on Game Pass for a while, so you’ll have plenty of time to play.

Seriously, don’t sleep on this one.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

    • Yep, it is an really good game.
      I really do enjoy it.

      I really like how some of the missions are truly insane (I only up to mission 9 or 10)
      such as fighting ground forces in a volcanic area, and being nearly destroyed by elite squadrons at the end of the mission.

  • Is there any word on it coming to PS4? This is right up the old man’s alley but not enough to have to upgrade his PC.

  • Bought on Friday night, roll credits on Sunday night. What a ride! That was absolutely worth it. I can’t believe that was so cheap to buy.

    A just truly brilliant Ace Combat game. Better in many ways than the original franchise. I’m so invested in that campaign and world-building that they put together that I’m crossing fingers for campaign expansion DLC or something. I just wanna hang out with Galaxy, Diplomat, Prez, and Comic and build Monarch’s legend, or take on a new main character who has to respond to the cataclysmic shift in power dynamics after that… ending. (Yes, the ending is… bleak, but the fact that the codex files get updates afterwards with more information about what happened to everyone – including nations – is a really nice touch.)

    Also, I love the conquest mode, and the only thing stopping me from playing it to death is the fact that every single one of my last dozen runs has been cut short by spawning in a crashed state in mountains. But they’re aware of that and a patch is coming, sooo… yay, more things to do until Cyberpunk drops in just under three days!

    Really evocative music, too. Perversely chill at points, notches kicked up for heightened drama, and then damn, tearing up that furball wouldn’t have been the same without that epic score.

    Man, what a just all-round start to finish great game.

