Mark Hamill Discusses His Role In Masters Of The Universe: Revelations

Hamill has also made a name for himself in the voice-over community, most notably lending his voice to the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. Per his recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Star Wars actor chatted about voicing Skeletor in Kevin Smith’s animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelations.

Hamill expressed excitement for the project on the late-night talk show and working with series creator Kevin Smith. He also shared a small clip of Skeletor ranting and raving about evil and destruction (which Skeletor is always doing) and his plans to destroy Greyskull Castle.

Mark Hamill found success starring in the first Star Wars trilogy and most recently in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. He also makes a CGI appearance as a young Luke Skywalker in Disney+ show, The Mandalorian.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will hit Netflix on July 23.