How To Fix The Camera Setting In Monster Hunter Stories 2

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is an incredible game, but it has a particular quirk which might spoil your fun. As you travel around Hakolo, Alcala and beyond, you may notice the game’s camera glued to your main character. No matter which way you turn the stick, the camera will eventually settle back to the same position just below your character’s eye line.

If you need to search around or you just don’t like where the camera sits, you’ll quickly find yourself getting frustrated — but don’t panic, there’s an easy fix for overriding the game’s camera.

For everyone who’d prefer to aim and direct the camera on the fly, you can do so by heading into the game’s main settings.

First, press X to open up the camp menu. Then, head to the second page and select ‘Options’. Here, you’ll be presented with a range of QOL improvements — including the ability to unlock the camera.

Hit that ‘Camera’ setting and flick down to ‘Camera Tracking’.

Switch the setting to ‘Off’ to control the camera on your own terms. It will mean you’ll need to control the camera with the right stick as you explore, but given this is how video games typically work it shouldn’t be too much trouble.

I would suggest doing this before starting the game, because the default camera option tends to obscure the vast lands of the game — and Monster Hunter Stories 2 is so pretty you won’t want to miss a thing.

Within the options menu, you’ll also be able to adjust a bunch of useful settings including game sound, display and controls to make sure you have the smoothest experience possible. The power is in your hands. Happy riding, monstie enthusiasts!