The Cheapest Copies Of Monster Hunter Stories 2 In Australia

Published 3 hours ago: July 7, 2021 at 5:03 pm
Image: Nintendo
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If the release of Monster Hunter Rise back in March didn’t fully scratch your itch for a new Monster Hunter game, the latest installment of the Stories spin-off series might do the trick.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which is out July 9, puts you in the role of a Monster Rider who must journey across the world to learn why all of the Rathalos suddenly disappeared and discover how to bring them back.

If you’ve never played the original Stories on the Nintendo 3DS, don’t stress. No one really did. You can easily jump into this sequel without having played the original.

If this is your first time venturing outside of the core Monster Hunter series and the more stylised anime-inspired visuals aren’t a giveaway, you shouldn’t expect the same kind of gameplay with Stories 2.

The game still has some of the RPG elements of the main series, but combat is fought with a turn-based battle system that triggers when you enter combat with monsters you encounter in the wild. These monsters are also able to be tamed and used in later battles.

If you’re on the hunt for a cheap copy, here’s where you need to look.

Where can you grab a cheap copy of Monster Hunter Stories 2 in Australia?

monster hunter stories
Image: Nintendo

At full price, Monster Hunter Stories 2 is going for $79.95. However, a fair few Australian retailers are offering the new title with a discount.

In terms of cheapest copies, Mighty Ape, Dick Smith and Kogan are selling the title for $67. Kogan also offers free shipping if you have a Kogan First account.

After that, both The Gamesmen and Amazon Australia are selling the game for $68, with the latter also offering free shipping. From there, the game is available for $69 via JB HiFi and Catch.

The price differences between these retailers aren’t huge, but you should remember to factor in the cost of shipping.

Here’s every major retailer that you can currently buy Monster Hunter Stories 2 from:

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be available to play from July 9.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest reviews, guides and info about the game.

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

