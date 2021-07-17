NEO: The World Ends With You Leaks 10 Days Early Via Square Enix Store

Folks who have been waiting nearly a decade for the follow-up to The World Ends With You got a nice, little surprise in their inbox this morning: A full digital copy of the NEO: The World Ends With You.

Players who had preordered a physical Switch copy on the Square Enix store began receiving digital codes late on July 16. These turned out to be fully playable copies of NEO: TWEWY. The game isn’t technically out until July 27, though thanks to this odd leak a bunch of players now have copies nearly two weeks early. Whoopsie!

Seems like Square Enix accidentally gave out digital codes of NEO: The World Ends With You for Switch and is downloadable/playable now according to reports. Supposedly still gives you a code now, YMMV. Game is ~$80 after shipping https://t.co/odZIMGZY6Ghttps://t.co/LWEKbzKr7k https://t.co/UiLVTn7k1U — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 17, 2021

Over on ResetEra, players have been sharing the good and surprising news. As reports came in from folks about the digital leak, some players tried to pre-order the game and according to them, the digital copies were still being sent out as late as 10:40 a.m. EST.

All you had to do to grab a digital copy early was preorder the physical version of the game on Switch and pay the extra shipping costs. Once that was done, players then would get an email with a digital activation code. Entering that code into the Switch redeem code area of the console’s store provides you with a fully playable and totally unlocked copy of NEO: The World Ends With You.

As far as I can tell and according to players across Twitter and ResetEra, this leak seems to only be working if you prepurchase the Switch version of the game.

Players have theorised that this screw-up comes down to Square Enix sending the wrong codes. Instead of sending out digital codes for a preorder bonus, like artwork or a soundtrack, the codes are for full copies of the game. And yes, that seems to imply that folks will now get two copies of the game for the price of one after the physical copy arrives later this month.

Kotaku has reached to out Square Enix about the leak, why it happened, if players who get the game early via this method will be able to keep both copies and if they can stream the game on Twitch.

For folks who have waited years for this sequel, the original game was released in 2007, this news is both good and bad. Good, because some of them get to play it early. Bad because now spoilers for the game will begin leaking out across the web. If you don’t want to be spoiled, be advised that full copies are out there and people are playing them.

.