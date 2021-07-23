All Of The Major Nintendo Switch Games You Can Currently Preorder

If you’ve made your way through your backlog of Nintendo Switch games and are currently looking towards the horizon for something new to play, there are a fair few titles to be excited about.
Over the coming months, we’re due for a few long-awaited sequels like No More Heroes 3 and Shin Megami Tensei V, franchise revivals like WarioWare: Get It Together and remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.
There’s also Metroid Dread, which will be the first Nintendo Switch game to be optimised for the upcoming OLED model.
The release date for these new Nintendo Switch games are subject to change, so we’re using the dates that are currently being advertised. Some of these titles could arrive later than expected.
Here’s every major Nintendo Switch game that’s set to be released in 2021 and beyond, and is currently available for physical preorder.
Every Major Nintendo Switch Game That You Can Preorder Right Now
- Neo: The World Ends With You
Release date: 27 July 2021
Price: $84.95
- No More Heroes 3
Release date: 27 August 2021
Price: $79.95
- WarioWare: Get It Together
Release date: 10 September 2021
Price: $69.95
- NBA 2K22
Release date: 10 September 2021
Price: $89.95
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set
Release date: 24 September 2021
Price: $99.95
- FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
Release date: 1 October 2021
Price: $59.95
- Metroid Dread
Release date: 8 October 2021
Price: $79.95
- Mario Party Superstars
Release date: 29 October 2021
Price: $79.95
- Carrion
Release date: 29 October 2021
Price: $59.95
- Just Dance 2022
Release date: 4 November 2021
Price: $79.95
- Shin Megami Tensei V
Release date: 12 November 2021
Price: $79.95
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond + Pokemon Shining Pearl
Release date: 19 November 2021
Price: $79.95 each (A dual pack also available)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Release date: 3 December 2021
Price: $79.95
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Release date: 28 January 2022
Price: $79.95
The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is also due to launch on October 8, and you can preorder it now for $539.
New Nintendo Switch Games With Unconfirmed Release Dates
There are a few Nintendo Switch games that we know are due to come out sometime in 2021 or 2022, we just don’t know exactly when that will be. These unclear release dates haven’t stopped retailers from posting up preorders for these titles.
Here are the new Nintendo Switch games you can expect sometime in the vague future:
