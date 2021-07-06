Nintendo Switch OLED Finally Announced, Out October 8

In a complete surprise move late Thursday evening Australian time, Nintendo just announced the new Switch, simply called the Nintendo Switch (OLED model).

It’s coming to Australia on October 8. Nintendo confirmed it would come with 64GB storage, a new dock with in-built Ethernet, improved audio and a better, adjustable stand.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) also features a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Just like Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) allows players to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. And just like both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, with Nintendo Switch (OLED model), the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility. A carrying case and screen protector set for Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will also be available.

The Switch OLED will launch in two colours: white and the neon red/blue. Nintendo added that information is on their official support page for anyone looking to transfer data from an existing Switch to the Switch OLED. It’s not clear whether this new Switch has any special upscaling hardware for 4K TVs, however, as has been rumoured for much of this year.

Nintendo also announced in a release that “there may also be games where the game experience may differ due to the new capabilities of the console, such as the larger screen size”.

Nintendo Switch OLED: Australian Price and Release Date

The Nintendo Switch OLED will cost $539.95 in Australia, and will launch on October 8 along with Metroid Dread. The extra carrying case and screen protector will be sold for $29.95.