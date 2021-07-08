One Of Apogee’s First New Games Includes A Zombie Shooter Set In New Zealand

We reported earlier this year how legendary shareware publisher Apogee Entertainment is back. Overnight, the company announced two of its first new titles: a pixel-art high-score adventure and a zombie shooter set in New Zealand that’s eerily familiar to Days Gone.

The zombie game is called Dead Fury, and it stars a soldier stationed in New Zealand called Logan. The official site notes that Logan’s been infected, but hasn’t morphed into a zombie yet. If the look is similar to Days Gone, it’s because that’s exactly what the developers are going for, according to the “Reasons to Play” section:

Help create a Days Gone style game-play* on the PC (*Days Gone is a Playstation Exclusive)

Apogee announced the game alongside Below the Stone, which was Apogee’s sole inclusion in this year’s PAX Online East Indie Showcase, It’s a pixel-art top-down adventure that blends procedural dungeons, mining and a complex crafting system.

Dead Fury is currently targeting a 2023 release, while Below the Stone is due out next year. Both titles are targeting all current and next-gen consoles, with a PC release through Steam.

As is customary for PAX, some of the other indies in the Showcase are already well-known or released, like the excellent art of rally, or the New Zealand-made Mini Motorways. But there’s plenty of cool fresh titles, like the pinball-themed Rollers of the Realm: Reunion, Terracotta, the pachinko roguelike Peglin, and the strategy-sim Imagine Earth, which is launching pretty soon.

We still haven’t heard more from Apogee about some of the titles shown off in their initial showcase, like Monster Bash HD, or a possible remaster/remake for Raptor: Call of the Shadows. The cool looking Residual, the first new title Apogee announced upon their return, isn’t part of the PAX Online Indie Showcase. And my personal hopes for a Terminal Velocity remaster/reboot haven’t borne fruit either, although that’s about as likely to happen as Tim Sweeney re-releasing One Must Fall: 2097.

Still, as Apogee — which helped bring games like Descent, Blood, Death Rally, Commander Keen, Rise of the Triad and many more classics to life in the early ’90s — continues to make its return, we’ll keep you posted.