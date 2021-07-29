Sony Confirms They Bought Nixxes To Help Port PS4, PS5 Games To PC

Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed the Nixxes Software acquisition was specifically to port PlayStation games to PC, according to an interview with Famitsu.

Ryan told Famitsu that PlayStation is “happy to be in the early stages of bringing our IP to the PC, and look forward to working with Nixxes to help us do that,” according to a translation by VGC.

The confirmation comes after Sony announced the acquisition in a press release on July 1, in which it simply stated that Nixxes would join the company “to provide high quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios.”

However, it’s also worth noting that PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has already stressed that console will always be the priority for new release titles.

“Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful [on PC],” Hulst said back in June, prior to the Nixxes acquisition. “I think it shows there’s an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years.”

“But I want to emphasize that PlayStation will remain the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch. But we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game. Bend Studio just released the PC version of Days Gone on May 18. So that’s about two years after the PS4 release.”

Sony told investors last year that they would look to bring more PlayStation exclusives to PC “in order to promote further growth in our profitability”. So far, they’ve succeeded: Days Gone was critically acclaimed among PC gamers, adding some options not originally available on consoles. Horizon Zero Dawn was a top-seller on Steam too, although it needed several patches to correct glaring performance and stability issues.

According to a presentation for Sony’s 2021 investors day, Uncharted 4 is set to be one of the next PlayStation titles available for PC. However, there’s no word yet on exactly when PC gamers will get their hands on the title.