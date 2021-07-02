Pokémon Battery Charger Caught Fire And Nobody Knows Why, But Pokémon Company Still Giving Refunds

Launched in 2017, the Poké Ball Portable Battery Charger Anker 10000mAh was a mobile device charger aimed at Pokémon Go players in Japan.

Anker refers to the device’s manufacturer, Anker Innovations Technology, which specialises in portable devices like this.

The design suits mobile phone players, allowing them to charge their devices when out and about, Pokémon style. I quite like the look of the battery charger, to be honest!

There have been two instances of the battery catching fire, The Pokémon Company announced today in an official statement. To pin down the reason, an outside specialist was brought in to examine the battery and discover the cause of the fire, but none could be found. Moreover, no defect was detected. Hrm, I wonder what the issue is…

However, The Pokémon Company is asking customers to stop using the product (and is apologizing for making such a request) and is recalling the product with a full refund for those who purchased the standalone item.

A total of 8,653 were sold at 5,184 yen (roughly $US47 ($60)) apiece.

The Poké Ball Portable Battery Charger Anker 10000mAh was sold through Pokémon Centre retail shops across Japan as well as at Pokémon Stores, Pokémon Centre Online, and the Pokémon Store on Amazon Japan.

“We deeply apologise for causing customers tremendous trouble as well as concern,” wrote the company in an official statement. “We kindly ask for your understanding.” No doubt, its customers will appreciate the heads up and the refunds.

Apologies like this do follow somewhat of a standard format in Japan, but considering how no defect or flaw was discovered (and how much The Pokémon Company will lose on the recall and refunds), it certainly shows how much the company cares about its customers.