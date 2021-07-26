Portal-Based Shooter Delayed Because It’s Too Dang Popular

What happens when you mix the multiplayer of a first-person shooter like Halo with the space-warping portals of, well, Portal? Oh, and make it free. Apparently, you get a game that’s so popular its developers need to delay the official release by a month to make sure its servers are up to snuff.

Splitgate, the aforementioned sci-fi FPS, launched its open beta on July 13 and, according to the developers at 1047 Games, attracted more than 2 million players in just two weeks. This has forced the studio to delay the game’s official release — which was originally planned for tomorrow, July 27 — into August to allow the team to increase game server capacity.

“Our team has been blown away by the incredible reception the Splitgate community has shown us,” 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx said. “With the steep and sudden increase in players trying to access servers, we’re having to sort out a myriad of technical issues that come with this level of insane growth. We’ve worked hard to provide a high-quality game and experience, and our biggest challenge is simply to have enough capacity to serve the entire community.”

Helping the developers achieve those goals will be an additional $US10 ($14) million cash infusion from venture capital firm Human Capital.

Much of the content planned for Splitgate’s full launch is still planned to release tomorrow via the open beta, which will remain playable for the foreseeable future. This content includes three new maps and expanded customisation options. A few player-requested features from the beta are also planned, including an FoV slider, mouse and keyboard controls, and customisable button layouts on consoles.

Splitgate’s open beta is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC with cross-play across all platforms.