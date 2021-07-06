Where To Preorder The Nintendo Switch OLED Model In Australia

The Nintendo Switch OLED model has finally been announced, and if the console’s bigger screen and additional features appeal to you, the good news is you can already preorder it from a bunch of outlets in Australia. At $539.95 it is a significant investment (and currently costs about $160 more than the regular Switch) but anyone looking for a better handheld experience will find it here.

Currently, you can preorder the console from Amazon, EB Games and JB Hi-Fi, and we’ll update this post as other retailers list stock online.

There’s plenty of time between now and October 8 to make a decision but given the phenomenal popularity of the Nintendo Switch (particularly in the coronavirus era) you should consider just how desperately you want it now.

For a quick rundown, the major differences between the OLED model and the original are:

New 7-inch OLED screen

White Joy-Cons and Switch Dock

64GB of internal storage

Enhanced audio

Wider adjustable stand

LAN port

If all that sounds like a juicy improvement, here’s where you can preorder the console in Australia.

Amazon

Amazon Australia is now taking pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch OLED, with both versions of the console going for $539.

You can pre-order the neon version of the Nintendo Switch OLED here, and pre-order the white version here.

EB Games

EB Games is currently offering Nintendo Switch OLED model preorders for $539. You’ll need to put a $50 deposit down, and you can pay the rest off between now and October.

If you’d prefer to trade in your current Switch, you can also do that at EB. It’s offering the OLED model for $299 when you trade in your original Switch model. Note, this doesn’t include the Switch Lite — and you’ll have to hand over your existing console in the meantime.

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi has also gone live with their Switch OLED preorders, and you can also grab it for $539 there. It doesn’t appear JB Hi-Fi offers a deposit, so you will have to pay the full amount to secure your Switch console.

It also doesn’t appear to have a trade-in offer like EB Games — but you might like to head in store and ask how much a trade-in for your console would be (provided you aren’t currently in lockdown).

Where else you can preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Currently, it appears no other major Australian retailers are offering preorders for the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Given the surprise announcement last night, it’s likely many have yet to be notified of stock.

We expect Amazon, The Gamesmen, Target, Kogan and Big W to eventually offer preorders, but don’t expect any real bargains in Australia until much further down the track.

If you’re keen as a bean, EB Games and JB Hi-Fi are your best bets at the time of writing.