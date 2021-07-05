Where To Buy Or Preorder A PS5 Console In Australia

Seriously, where the f*** can you buy a PS5 in Australia? And when will more be available? We asked all the retailers so you don’t have to.

Update 6/7: Updated with new information on Amazon.

Amazon Australia: PS5 Stock

Update 6/7: It looks like Amazon currently has stock of the disc-version of the PS5. Stock for the Digital PS5 editions aren’t available yet, but it’s likely more stock will appear later this week. Retailers all tend to do their drops within days of each other, so keep an eye out.

Big W: PS5 Stock

Grab a PS5 while you can! There’s no stock available at the time of writing for the Digital Console, but here’s the link so you can keep an eye out.

JB Hi-Fi: PS5 Stock

With online orders still not available, your best shot with JB is to call up your local store and ask if you can be added to a pre-order list. Kotaku Australia readers have had success with that in the past; you can find all the phone numbers you need via the JB Store Finder page.

Good luck!

Vodafone

Following in Telstra’s steps, Vodafone announced they’re offering PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles through their Customer Care channel.

Vodafone’s page is taking registrations for people who want to add a PS5 to their existing Vodafone services. You need at least two eligible postpaid mobile, NBN or tablet services with Vodafone to qualify. There’s no saving (or gouging) on the price of the PS5 or PS5 Digital edition, and you can choose to pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months. It’ll cost $20.83/month on top of whatever you’re already paying Vodafone to get the disc based PS5, and $16.67/month for the Digital Edition.

According to Vodafone Live Chat, the console is in stock now — but you should call 1300 728 637 to confirm your eligibility and whether you can have the console delivered to you.

EB Games: PS5 Stock

EB Games isn’t taking orders right now, but when they do, a listing will appear on this page. We’ll keep you posted as to when the next stock availability will be.

The Good Guys: PS5 Stock

All out, unfortunately, but hopefully with other retailers getting supply The Good Guys will be able re-open orders soon.

The Gamesmen: PS5 Stock

The Gamesmen’s stock is all gone, and no word on when the next shipment will drop.

Sony Store Australia: PS5 Stock

Sony is offering updates on availability for consoles, but it appears stock is sold out for now. Stay up to date with news here.

Target’s all out of stock right now, with no word on when they’ll come back.

Harvey Norman / Domayne: PS5 Stock

Harvey Norman’s PS5 stock is gone for now, and there’s no word on when it’ll be back.

Target Australia: PS5 Stock

You can buy some controllers in the meantime, but no word on when the consoles will be available.

Kogan

There’s currently no stock at Kogan, and no PS5 landing page. Plenty of PS5 games, though.