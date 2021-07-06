The Best Deals For PS5 And Xbox Series X Games Right Now

We’re just over seven months into the life of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and if you’ve been lucky enough to pick up either console you’ve most likely had the chance to play some great titles, like Returnal, Resident Evil Village and Ratchet & Clank – the latter of which might be the best PS5 game available, at the moment.

The one major downside to this new generation of consoles, apart from inadequate storage, is the individual price tag for its games. With most big titles selling somewhere in the range of $110 to $125, being able to grab a new PS5 or Xbox game for only double-figures is always a welcome bargain.

We’ve put together a list of the best deals that are currently available for this new generation of consoles – along with a few pre-order discounts you can take advantage of right now. These deals include big recent titles, like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $98 and Resident Evil Village for $74.90. You can also pre-order Battlefield 2042, Elden Ring and Far Cry 6, with up to $30 slashed off their RRPs.

The best PS5 deals

As for pre-orders, you can grab a decent discount off the price of the following PS5 titles:

If you’re all sorted for games, the PS5 DualSense wireless controller is also on sale for $89, down from the usual $109.95.

The best Xbox Series X deals

Here are a few Xbox Series X games that you can snap up for cheaper than usual. Most of these are cross-compatible with the Xbox One, so if you haven’t made the next gen leap yet, you can still take advantage of these deals.

If none of these titles particularly tickle your fancy, or you already own them, there are also a few discounted pre-orders for a few Xbox Series X titles available too. The list isn’t too different from what’s currently available for the PS5:

If you’re in need of an extra controller, you can pick up a wireless Xbox Series X controller for $79.97 and save yourself around $15.